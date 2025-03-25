NC State basketball transfer portal: Full list of Wolfpack players to enter the transfer portal ft. Dennis Parker Jr.

NC State had a tough year. After making a Final Four run in 2024, the Wolfpack missed not only the NCAA Tournament this season but also the ACC Tournament.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts was fired and replaced by McNeese State's Will Wade, who led the Cowboys to their first NCAA Tournament win last week.

As the team reassembles itself after a 12-19 season, some players are looking elsewhere for a new home. Let's take a look at all of the NC State players who have announced that they're entering the transfer portal.

NC State basketball transfer portal

Dennis Parker Jr.

Parker announced on Tuesday that he will not return to NC State for the 2025-26 season. The sophomore guard has spent both of his college seasons with the Wolfpack but saw his playing time decrease this season.

As a freshman, Parker appeared in 29 games for the Wolfpack, making 12 starts. He averaged 15.5 minutes and contributed 4.7 points and 3.2 rebounds to the ACC Tournament-winning squad. Notably, the guard put up a season-high 18 points and shot 70% in a win over Vanderbilt as a freshman.

Parker slowed down some this season. He played 12.3 mpg in 27 appearances as a sophomore but didn't record any starts. The guard saw decreases in every major stat categories except steals and recorded double-digit points on only one occasion.

The young guard will likely search for a squad that recognizes his potential and can offer him more minutes and a chance to grow.

Mike James

After just one season, James is leaving. The guard never hit the court for NC State due to a knee injury that required surgery.

James joined the Wolfpack after two seasons at Louisville. As a sophomore, he put up 12.6 ppg and 5.0 rpg for the Cardinals. He was a consistent starter for Louisville, but his injury prevented him from being a difference-maker for NC State.

The guard redshirted the 2021-22 season due to a torn Achilles and will look to receive a medical waiver from the NCAA after missing the entire 2024-25 season. If he receives the waiver, he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

James will look to join a program where he can thrive as he moves forward from injury.

Ben Middlebrooks

Middlebrooks is another member of the Wolfpack squad who's entering the transfer portal. The forward has spent the last two seasons at NC State after beginning his college career at Clemson. The senior was a significant contributor to the team's Final Four run last season.

This season, Middlebrooks averaged 7.5 ppg and 4.2 rpg. He made 30 game appearances, including 23 starts. The forward doesn't have any eligibility remaining but seems to believe he has a case for extended eligibility from the NCAA.

Bryce Heard

Heard spent his freshman season at NC State but is entering the transfer portal ahead of next year. The guard played in 24 games this season, averaging 6.3 minutes. He put up 1.2 ppg, 0.8 rpg and 0.3 apg. Heard is young, having enrolled at NC State a year early, and will look to develop his talents elsewhere.

