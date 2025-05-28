NC State basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

New coach Will Wade has hit the ground running for the NC State Wolfpack. Tasked with a complete roster overhaul, Wade wasted no time. NC State has attracted one of the nation's top portal classes and has added some intriguing high school recruits as well. Here's where NC State's first squad currently stacks up-- although Wade may not be finished in roster assembly.
NC State basketball season preview for 2025-26
Starting LIneup
Guard: Tre Holloman
A significant guard from Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans, the Wolfpack figure to lean on Holloman's leadership skills heavily. Last year, Holloman averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 assists per game. His career assist to turnover rate at MSU was just over 2.5 to 1. Holloman's defensive chops are solid. He could stand to fine-tune his perimeter shot, but he'll be a mainstay for the Wolfpack.
Guard: Matt Able
Able is a top 30 national recruit who is a 6-foot-5 perimeter scoring machine. He was a late addition to the high school class by Wade, which was a massive triumph given the short recruiting time he could utilize. Able will probably be streaky as a freshman, but his upside is massive.
Forward: Terrance Arcenaux
An important reserve on last year's Houston team, Arcenaux hit the portal in search of a bigger role for his final season of college hoops. The 6-foot-5 wing averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 boards per game for the Cougars, but will see more clock and a bigger role with the Wolfpack. His numbers will leap accordingly.
Forward: Darrion Williams
Williams went down to the wire on an NBA Draft decision, but ultimately headed to State from Texas Tech. Last year, he averaged 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. A capable scorer, Williams is also an 84% career foul shooter. He'll likely be an all-ACC level talent with the Wolfpack in 2025-26.
Forward: Paul Mbiya
An international recruit who hails from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the 6-foot-11 Mbiya has honed his game in the French professional leagues. He looks to be a competent big on both sides of the ball, although as with any international player, there's a bit of mystery on his ultimate ceiling.
Rotation Players
McNeese players Quadir Copeland and Alyn Breed are two solid guards who followed Wade from his last job. Florida State forward Jerry Deng figures to also be a contributor. High school recruit Zymicah Wilkins could grow into a significant role and the lone returnee from last year's squad, Paul McNeil (4.2 ppg) shouldn't be overlooked.
Impact Players
Holloman and Williams are probably the two biggest stars of the team. Nabbing Williams late in the portal period was a massive addition, as he's an NBA-level talent who figures to be the top scorer for the squad. Holloman was an up-and-down player at Michigan State, but his experience under Tom Izzo will help him in a leadership role.
What do you think of NC State's upcoming squad? Share your take below in our comments section!
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here