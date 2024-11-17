NC State vs. TCU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Nov. 17 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The No.13-ranked NC State Wolfpack will be on the road for Sunday afternoon's nonconference game against the TCU Horned Frogs. The game is expected to be a close one as both teams are similar in terms of how they are positioned for the season. The projected starting lineups also tell us how this game could wind up as they are going to be pivotal in how this game goes.

The Wolfpack (2-1) are looking to continue climbing the AP Poll as the season progresses while the Horned Frogs (3-0) will aim to remain undefeated and flex their muscles at home. According to ESPN Bet, the Horned Frogs are a slight 1.5-point home favorite ahead of the tip-off, but the moneyline is almost dead even. The game is also expected to be a back-and-forth affair with great defensive showing from both teams.

Let's take a deeper dive into the NC State vs. TCU projected starting lineups and depth chart.

NC State Wolfpack projected starting lineup and depth chart for Nov. 17

NC State Wolfpack projected starting lineup

Center Mallory Collier

Guard Zamareya Jones

Guard Aziaha James

Guard Saniya Rivers

Guard Madison Hayes

NC State Wolfpack projected bench

Guard Zoe Brooks

Center Lorena Awou

Forward Tilda Trygger

Guard Laci Steele

Center Lizzy Williamson

Guard Devyn Quigley

Forward Maddie Cox

TCU Horned Frogs projected starting lineup and depth chart for Nov. 17

TCU Horned Frogs projected starting lineup

Center Sedona Price

Guard Donovyn Hunter

Guard Madison Conner

Guard Taylor Bigby

Guard Hailey Van Lith

TCU Horned Frogs projected bench

Forward Aaliyah Roberson

Guard Agnes Emma-Nnopu

Forward Deasia Merrill

Guard Una Jovanovic

Guard Ella Hamlin

Forward Naalie Mazurek

Guard Knisha Godfrey

Forward DaiJa Turner

How to watch NC State vs. TCU

The game between the NC State Wolfpack and the TCU Horned Frogs will be both on linear television and streaming. The game will air on ESPN for television viewers and will be available to stream on ESPN+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live Sports, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Philo.

