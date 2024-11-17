NC State vs. TCU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Nov. 17 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The No.13-ranked NC State Wolfpack will be on the road for Sunday afternoon's nonconference game against the TCU Horned Frogs. The game is expected to be a close one as both teams are similar in terms of how they are positioned for the season. The projected starting lineups also tell us how this game could wind up as they are going to be pivotal in how this game goes.
The Wolfpack (2-1) are looking to continue climbing the AP Poll as the season progresses while the Horned Frogs (3-0) will aim to remain undefeated and flex their muscles at home. According to ESPN Bet, the Horned Frogs are a slight 1.5-point home favorite ahead of the tip-off, but the moneyline is almost dead even. The game is also expected to be a back-and-forth affair with great defensive showing from both teams.
Let's take a deeper dive into the NC State vs. TCU projected starting lineups and depth chart.
NC State Wolfpack projected starting lineup and depth chart for Nov. 17
NC State Wolfpack projected starting lineup
- Center Mallory Collier
- Guard Zamareya Jones
- Guard Aziaha James
- Guard Saniya Rivers
- Guard Madison Hayes
NC State Wolfpack projected bench
- Guard Zoe Brooks
- Center Lorena Awou
- Forward Tilda Trygger
- Guard Laci Steele
- Center Lizzy Williamson
- Guard Devyn Quigley
- Forward Maddie Cox
TCU Horned Frogs projected starting lineup and depth chart for Nov. 17
TCU Horned Frogs projected starting lineup
- Center Sedona Price
- Guard Donovyn Hunter
- Guard Madison Conner
- Guard Taylor Bigby
- Guard Hailey Van Lith
TCU Horned Frogs projected bench
- Forward Aaliyah Roberson
- Guard Agnes Emma-Nnopu
- Forward Deasia Merrill
- Guard Una Jovanovic
- Guard Ella Hamlin
- Forward Naalie Mazurek
- Guard Knisha Godfrey
- Forward DaiJa Turner
How to watch NC State vs. TCU
The game between the NC State Wolfpack and the TCU Horned Frogs will be both on linear television and streaming. The game will air on ESPN for television viewers and will be available to stream on ESPN+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live Sports, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Philo.
