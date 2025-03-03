NCAA Tournament 2025: Top 10 ACC players that can exceed expectations ft. Cooper Flagg

Duke has carried the flag for the ACC this season, but the Blue Devils could get some March company. Once the standard bearer for college basketball, the Atlantic Coast Conference has had something of a down season. But the league has a solid group of potential stars who could help Duke out down the season's stretch.

Here's a rundown of 10 top ACC performers who could make March Madness noise.

Top 10 ACC players to watch in March

Louisville point guard Chucky Hepburn has been one of the biggest stories in the ACC. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#10. Reyne Smith, Louisville

Here's the thing about Smith. He's by far the league's most explosive 3-point shooter. Smith averages 13.8 points per game and has made 106 3-pointers. How wild is Smith's perimeter focus? He's only made 17 two-point shots all season. But in the postseason setting, a 3-point gun is an especially important weapon, which makes Smith something like a nuclear weapon.

#9. Chase Hunter, Clemson

Clemson's rise has been a pleasant surprise, and Hunter, in his sixth season of college, is the veteran leader of the Tigers. Hunter's 16.3 points per game and 42% 3-point shooting demonstrate why he's incredibly dangerous to opponents. He'll be a key to helping Clemson move on in the NCAA Tournament.

#8. Boopie Miller, SMU

Feel free to put a question mark by Miller because it's not clear that he will play. He's been out since Feb. 11 with a lower-body injury. But when Miller is healthy, he's a game changer. He averages 13.4 points and 5.7 assists per game, with the latter total ranking fourth in the ACC. If Miller can come back healthy, he could give SMU a massive boost.

#7. Kon Knueppel, Duke

He's not the Duke freshman who gets all the attention, but Knueppel might be the most important. He's averaging 13.5 points per game and is a 39% 3-point shooter and a 91% foul shooter. While Cooper Flagg is Duke's central asset, Knueppel might be able to find another level with his perimeter scoring in March.

#6. Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest

Wake Forest is hanging around the periphery of the NCAA picture, but Sallis could be a game-changer for the Demon Deacons. After two seasons of sitting at Gonzaga, Sallis has had a second great season at Wake. He's averaging 18.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Sallis could carry Wake to a few March surprises.

#5. Ian Schieffelin, Clemson

A season ago, Schieffelin exploded onto the national scene in postseason play. The good news for Clemson is he's the same versatile threat. Schieffelin averages 13.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. The big man is also a 37% 3-point shooter and will do whatever the Tigers need for success.

#4. Chucky Hepburn, Louisville

Hepburn has been a major impact player in Louisville's resurgence. He's averaging 16.3 points and 6.0 assists per game. His 37-point effort against Pittsburgh demonstrated that he's both an electric scorer and the backbone of the UK offense. After his transfer from Wisconsin, Hepburn has found his opportunity to shine.

#3. Maxime Renaud, Stanford

Renaud has made an amazing improvement over four seasons at Stanford. The 7-foot-1 French import has 20.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, which is second in the league in scoring and tops in rebounding. Renaud is hitting March hot, with three straight 20+ point games.

#2. RJ Davis, North Carolina

Davis may not have earned this spot, but as a long-time March star, he's simply too good to write off. Davis is averaging 17.2 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 boards per game. His shooting numbers are down, and Davis is prone to slumps. But he's also an established March star who may be waiting to pounce.

#1. Cooper Flagg, Duke

The best player in the ACC has been exactly what Duke coach Jon Scheyer thought he was. Flagg is averaging 19.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He's a 38% 3-point shooter who can score on any level and has probably surprised with his skills on defense and distribution. His sole March Madness experience promises to be must-see viewing.

Can ACC stars make a big run in the NCAA Tournament? Share your take below in our comments section!

