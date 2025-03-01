NCAA Tournament 2025: Top 10 Big East players that can shock fans during March Madness ft. Eric Dixon

With the arrival of March comes to opportunity to become a college basketball hero. The Big East doesn't need much of a review on that point, as UConn's last two NCAA title runs still echo. While the Huskies are down this year, there are still plenty of competitive standouts in the Big East. We're not sleeping on the Huskies, either, as two UConn players are featured on our list of 10 Big East stars to watch.

Top 10 Big East players to watch in March Madness

Villanova star Eric Dixon is college basketball's leading scorer. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#10. Micah Peavy, Georgetown

The Hoyas haven't been good at all, but it hasn't been Peavy's fault. The TCU transfer has been elite, averaging 16.5 points and 5.6 boards a game. Peavy's 2.5 steals per contest lead the league. Peavy has two double-doubles in his last four games and if anybody can lift the Hoyas, he's the man for the job.

#9. Alex Karaban, UConn

Karaban's quest for a third straight national title looks much shakier than the first two. The junior forward turned down an NBA draft shot and returned to college. He's averaging 14.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Karaban's shooting has struggled, as he dropped from 50% last year to 43% this year. But his experience could pay big March dividends.

#8. Ryan Conwell, Xavier

Conwell is on his third school in three seasons, but the 6-foot-4 guard is a dangerous, if streaky scorer. Conwell averages 15.7 points per game. When his 39% 3-point stroke is on, he can carry a team. When he's off, well, it's not always pretty. Xavier is a step below the league's top teams, but Conwell could make up some ground.

#7. Liam McNeeley, UConn

The outstanding freshman has game-changing skills. The 6-foot-7 McNeeley can score in bunches. His recent 38-point effort against Creighton certainly showcased his NBA-ready skill set. McNeeley averages 15.4 points and 6.5 boards per game. If UConn makes another big March run, there's every reason to think McNeely will be in the middle of it.

#6. Steven Ashworth, Creighton

Arguably the league's top point guard, Ashworth averages 17.0 points per game and leads the conference in assists, with 6.9 per game. A five-year player, Ashworth's experience could be a March game-changer. He's a career 39% 3-point shooter and teams well with post-standout Ryan Kalkbrenner.

#5. Zuby Ejoifor, St. John's

A pet project of coach Rick Pitino, Zuby has gone from afterthought to standout. He averages 13.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He's incredibly efficient, shooting 58% for the season. Zuby is one of the best offensive rebounders in college basketball and seems to be improving on a daily basis.

#4. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Kalbrenner has been the best big man in the league. The 7-foot senior is second in the league in scoring, with 18.9 ppg, and leads the conference in rebounding (8.9 per game) and blocked shots (2.7 blocks per game). Kalkbrenner can be a true post presence, but is also a 41% 3-point shooter. Not many teams can match up with him, and he could be a March difference-maker.

#3. Kameron Jones, Marquette

A 6-foot-4 guard, Jones has helped Marquette hang around the top of the Big East. He's averaging 18.6 points and 6.0 assists per game. Jones's 3-point shooting has dropped from 40% to 33%, but he's found other ways to be productive. Jones is at 1,911 career points for the Golden Eagles and is a major threat to add to that total significantly in the NCAA Tournament.

#2. Eric Dixon, Villanova

Dixon gets buckets. The 6-foot-8 forward not only leads the Big East, he leads the NCAA with 23.3 points per game. Dixon now has 2,150 career points at Villanova and has been a solid rebounder with 876 career boards. He'll need to deliver big results for 'Nova in March, but he's entirely capable of meeting that requirement.

#1. RJ Luis, St. John's

Like Rick Pitino and Julius Erving, RJ Luis started his career at UMass and like Pitino, he's now making a major difference at St. John's. The 6-foot-7 guard averages 17.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game and as a three-level scorer, Luis has three 20+ point games in his last five. He's been a breakthrough player and a big part of the reason St. John's is atop the Big East.

What do you think of the top standouts in the Big East? Share your take on the teams below in our comments section!

