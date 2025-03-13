NCAA Tournament 2025: Top 3 reasons why Alabama can shock fans with a deep March Madness run

The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the NCAA Tournament as something near a forgotten team. Auburn or Florida tend to get more SEC attention, while Duke or Houston draw attention from their respective leagues. But the Tide remains a major player in the NCAA Tournament. Here are three reasons why Nate Oats' Tide can make a(nother) big March Madness run.

Top 3 reasons Alabama will succeed in March Madness

Alabama star Grant Nelson was a March standout a season ago, and is back for another shot for the Tide. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#1. High-level experience

Of course, it was only a season ago that Oats took Alabama to the Final Four. Several of the most important players from that team (namely, top scorers Mark Sears and Grant Nelson) have returned to this team. That's almost unheard of-- outside of UConn, which returned most of the players who won a title and then won another one. Could be a template there.

Even where Alabama has added new faces to the roster, they're experienced players. Guys like Clifford Omoruyi and Chris Youngblood weren't part of the Tide, but they have been up and down college basketball and have seen everything the sports can throw at them. Alabama's veteran experience will come through in March.

#2. Mark Sears

The main man for the Tide is Sears, who is one of the best and most experienced players even in SEC history. Sears has now topped 2,700 career points and 600 rebounds and assists. Sears' 313 career 3-pointers alone account for nearly 1,000 points.

Sears is a veteran scorer who has already played in 10 NCAA Tournament games. A season ago, he had 23 or more points in four of Alabama's five games. Players like Sears don't exactly grow on trees, and having the most experienced star in college basketball figures helps Alabama significantly in the NCAA Tournament.

#3. The SEC prepared the Tide

Finally, the level of regular-season competition should have Alabama more ready than most teams for the March experience. Alabama beat 10 top 25 teams over the course of its season. The Tide defeated Auburn, Houston, Kentucky twice, and a bevy of other top programs.

Yes, the Tide took seven losses but the experience of facing quality teams over a significant run isn't one that many NCAA-bound teams can match. Alabama's run of competition leaves the Tide more prepared for late-Tournament competition than teams like Duke, Houston or St. John's.

All season long, the unequaled level of the SEC has been a talking point. Given what a slugfest the league has been, it seems almost a foregone conclusion that some SEC programs will factor in the NCAA Tournament. Alabama is in as good a position as any to be the league's last team standing.

What do you think about Alabama's chances? Share your take below in our comments section!

