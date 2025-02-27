NCAA Tournament 2025: Top 5 ACC March Madness upset predictions ft. UNC making the field

The 2024-25 season has been tough on the ACC. Outside of No. 2 Duke, the rest of the league seems to have taken a collective step back. No. 13 Clemson and No. 19 Louisville are two more solid programs, albeit two that probably weren't expected to be ranked. But most bracket projections see the ACC only getting four or so teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Here's a few predictions for how it goes down.

Top 5 ACC March Madness upset predictions

Clemson guard Chase Hunter could lead a surprisingly strong Tiger team to some NCAA Tournament upsets. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5, The ACC will get five teams in the NCAA field.

While most projections have just four Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the field, the conference tournament will bring another team to the forefront. Yes, Duke, Louisville and Clemson are set for the Big Dance. But two more of Wake Forest, SMU and North Carolina will be in the NCAA field. It'll be hard to justify sub-.500 SEC and Big Ten teams over a fifth ACC squad.

#4, North Carolina will have a late rally and make the tournament.

North Carolina has had a rough season, but with four straight wins, the Tar Heels are turning it around. They'll get six wins in a row and then host Duke with a chance to earn a tournament spot. Even if that fails, North Carolina has enough talent and experience to make a deep conference tournament run and grab an NCAA spot.

#3, Louisville will take a second-round upset.

The Cardinals have been one of the season's feel-good stories. But the problem here is that Louisville is a guard-centric team that, with the exception of Reyne Smith, can't shoot the 3-point shot reliably. Louisville is 259th in the NCAA in 3-point accuracy (259th). If a defense can shadow Smith, the Cardinals drop to around 300th. That won't fly against an athletic mid-major in the Tournament.

#2, Clemson will make the Sweet 16.

On the other hand, Clemson is a team likely to overperform. The Tigers are one of the nation's best 3-point shooting teams at 38.9%. All eight regular rotation players for Clemson can shoot – none is below 32% from long distance. Ian Scheiffelin is also the kind of productive big guy who could take off, like Grant Nelson at Alabama last season. Clemson will surprise with a long run.

#1, Duke will lose in the Elite Eight.

Duke looks as good as any team not named Auburn. But here's the rub. Four of Duke's top six scorers are freshmen. Another is Tyrese Proctor, who seems to have a talent for March disappearances. Proctor has played six NCAA Tournaments and has yet to shoot 50% in any of them. Flagg and Knueppel are great, but a veteran opponent will catch them on an offday in the Elite Eight.

What's your take on the ACC's March Madness prognosis? Share your take below in our comments section!

