NCAA Tournament 2025: Top 5 Big East March Madness upset predictions ft. UConn taking a first round loss

On some level, it might have been inevitable that the Big East would take a step back in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. After all, UConn's streak of back-to-back titles couldn't extend into infinity. But the league seems likely to get only four teams into the NCAA Tournament and could have a brief March run, at least compared to the last two years. Here's five surprises to watch for in March from the Big East.

Top 5 Big East March upset predictions

UConn's Dan Hurley seems destined for a brief March run this year. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. The league gets a fifth team in (Xavier)

This one feels like common sense. Considering that the Big East has produced the last two NCAA champions, cutting the league off at four teams doesn't make much sense.

The guess here is that when the selection committee has to choose between sub .500 SEC and Big Ten teams and, say, Xavier, the Big East gets a fifth team in the field. Deservedly so.

4. UConn goes down in the first round

That said, don't look for much noise from the champ. About the only thing UConn has been consistent in this season is their own inconsistency. Going from the NCAA field to the Final Four takes four straight wins.

UConn hasn't done that since December and the Huskies' lack of elite defense will cost them in the first round of this season's NCAA Tournament.

3. Marquette also takes an upset

Similarly, finding four straight Marquette wins requires dipping back into December. The Golden Eagles are 4-5 in the team's last nine games and that includes a pair of double-digit losses.

Marquette has a negative rebound margin in conference play and other than Kameron Jones, their offense is pretty bland and mediocre. The Golden Eagles won't have a good NCAA Tournament either.

2. Only one team in the Sweet 16

Probably because a couple of the teams that might normally be favorites are riding the struggle bus, this won't be a great tournament for the Big East.

Long term, it's interesting to see if the rumored ACC/Big East foldover happens. There's reason to think it could be good for both leagues, but both conferences are one-team-dominant in 2025. Which brings us to the Big East's good news...

1. St. John's goes to the Final Four

There's plenty of reasons to like this St. John's team. They've lost one game in 2025. Rick Pitino has more history than arguably any other active coach and has taken a variety of teams to the Final Four. But what really works? Defense.

The Red Storm lead the Big East standings in opposing shooting and 3-point shooting percentage.

What does this all mean? St. John's can lock teams down and rely on a bevy of well-defined veteran leaders and a brilliant coach. That sounds like a Final Four recipe.

What do you think of our Big East predictions? Share your takes below in our comments section!

