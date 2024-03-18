NCAA tournament snubs 2024: List of teams that didn't make March Madness

The bracket, set on Selection Sunday, went down to fill out the 68 teams for March Madness.

With only 68 college basketball teams in the tournament, some will be snubbed, and that happened to be the case this year as well.

NCAA Tournament Snubs 2024

Seton Hall

Seton Hall was left out of the tournament

Seton Hall is arguably the biggest snub of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Pirates went 20-12 this season and had massive wins over Connecticut and Marquette as part of their 5-8 Quad 1 record.

Seton was just one of three teams to beat UConn this season, but after losing to St. John's in the Big East tourney, it was left out.

Indiana State

Indiana State was a surprise to not be in March Madness, as the Sycamores became the first team ranked in the top 30 in the NET rankings to not make the tourney since the NET rankings started in 2018.

Indiana State went a solid 28-6, but their Quad 1 record was just 1-4, with the only win being a road victory against Bradley.

St. John's

Rick Pitino's school didn't make the tournament

Rick Pitino-led St. John's was left out of March Madness following their 20-13 record.

St. John's ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak, including an upset over Creighton, and were one of the hottest teams in the nation. St. John's, though, struggled against Quad 1 teams, going 4-10, but combined with Quad 2, it went 10-12.

Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners had a fall from grace, which ended with them not making March Madness.

In January, Oklahoma was a top-10 team in the nation, but the Sooners ended the regular season, going 2-5. Oklahoma lost in one game in the Big 12 tournament due to key players being injured.

Although the Sooners struggled to end the season, Oklahoma was 20-12, with all its losses coming against Quad 1 opponents.

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh was one of the first four teams left out after a solid end to their season. The Panthers beat bubble team Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament before losing to North Carolina in the semi-finals.

Pitt ended the year with a 22-11 record, but aa slow start to the season costed it a spot.

