NCAA Tournament: Top 3 reasons Geno Auriemma's UConn won't make it far during March Madness 2025

Geno Auriemma of UConn is the maestro of March. The coach with 11 titles and 23 Final Fours has a history of overperformance. But this UConn team, while good at 31-3, isn't quite on par with his best. Opponents can exploit a couple of potential weaknesses to knock out the Huskies from March Madness.

While UConn will certainly host its first two rounds, there's significant danger beyond that for a March upset. Here are three potential keys that teams can use to exploit UConn for a March upset.

Top 3 reasons UConn won't go deep in the NCAA Tournament

UConn star Paige Bueckers is still seeking a title but has a team with a few flaws. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

1. The lack of a true post center

Sarah Strong is UConn's key post player. The 6-foot-2 freshman lives up to her name, but she's not the tallest player in the world. UConn lacks a traditional center. Jana El Alfy starts, but the 6-foot-4 Huskie is still very raw, only playing about 16.2 minutes per game.

Some teams (UCLA, Texas) have true centers that can exploit UConn on the backboard. It's worth noting that in each of UConn's three losses this season, the Huskies were outrebounded. The lack of a true dominant center will allow a physical team to regain control of the backboard against UConn.

2. They're capable of poor perimeter shooting games

The Huskies are typically solid from 3-point range, connecting on 37.7% of shots this season. That doesn't mean good defensive teams haven't had some success chasing the UConn shooters off the 3-point arc.

In nine games, UConn failed to connect on 30.0% of its 3-point tries. In those nine games, the Huskies went 6-3. That means, of course, they're 25-0 in other games.

UConn has a group of reliable shooters. But closing out on Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers can go a long way toward slowing down the high-scoring UConn offense.

3. They don't always defend the 3-pointer well

UConn's perimeter defense is inconsistent. Opponents shoot 29.4% from 3-point range, ranking 101st in Division I. Five teams have shot 40% against UConn, going 2-3. The rest went 1-28.

UConn didn't allow more than a dozen 3-pointers in any game. But if teams work for good shots from deep, they've got a much better opportunity at pulling an upset of Geno Auriemma's squad.

At the end of the day, UConn is still talented and strong. They're capable of a deep March run. But unlike some other Huskies teams, there are some weaknesses for opponents to have a shot.

What do you think of UConn's potential problems? Share your take below in our comments section!

