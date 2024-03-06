NCAA tournament: Top 5 Big 10 March Madness upset predictions for 2024

The NCAA Tournament could become the Big Ten's proving ground this March. After all, the league hasn't had an NCAA hoops champion since 2000.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of strong squads that give Big Ten fans hope. March is all about upsets, and the league won't be immune from those. Here are our top five Big Ten upsets for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Big Ten March Madness: Unexpected Predictions 2024

5. Ohio State sneaks into the NCAA Tournament

Ohio State could sneak into the NCAA Tournament field.

This would have been unfathomable a month ago, but Ohio State has quietly put together a solid resume. The Buckeyes have 18 wins, took down Purdue and Michigan State and have that early win over Alabama.

A couple of conference tournament wins and a late league stumble for someone else push the Buckeyes into the NCAA field.

4. Iowa doesn't make the NCAA Tournament

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes were a team that many assumed were in the NCAA field, but they won't be.

Their best win of the season came against Michigan State. Iowa did themselves no favors by playing two games before and one after Christmas against poor teams. A loss to Illinois, followed by another in the Big Ten Tournament, will send Iowa to the NIT.

3. Wisconsin gets upset in the first round

The Badgers-- if you strip their name away—don't look like a dangerous NCAA Tournament team. Wisconsin allows opponents to shoot 46%, 320th in the NCAA, and 37.1% from 3-point range, 345th.

Wisconsin has lost seven of its last nine games. Even if the Badgers do get a decent seed (No. 6 is the most common projection), they'll lose to a hotter, less famous team.

2. Michigan State goes to the Elite Eight

Yes, the Spartans have had a rather iffy season. They look more like a team trudging into March than a sleeping giant. But this is Tom Izzo's team. They still defend well (opponents shoot 40.9% and score 66.5 points per game).

They've got Tyson Walker, who is one of the best players in the league. They will ride to the Elite Eight.

1. Purdue ends the Big Ten's losing streak.

Purdue isn't a glamorous NCAA pick. UConn is the defending champ, and Houston can defend anybody. The Boilermakers have an ugly history of March underachievement. But not this year.

Purdue, led by Zach Edey and Braden Smith, wins the NCAA crown.

