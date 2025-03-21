NCAA tournament: Top 5 reasons SEC champions Florida won't make it past Elite Eight

Florida picked up six straight wins, including an SEC Tournament title, to be named a No. 1 seed in March Madness this season. Expectations are high for the Gators, who haven't won an NCAA Tournament title since 2007.

It's also been that long since they made it past the Elite Eight, and despite an admirable resume, this might not be the year Florida achieves that feat. Let's take a look at the team's weaknesses and why the SEC Tournament champions won't make it past the Elite Eight.

Top 5 reasons Florida won't make it past Elite Eight

#1, Florida got a tough region

Ultimately, this is the biggest problem facing Florida (30-4) as the team searches for a national title. The way the regions have shaken out is not in the Gators' favor.

After facing No. 16 Norfolk State in the first round, Florida could see back-to-back national champion UConn in the second round. Dan Hurley's Huskies haven't been as dominant this season and are just a No. 8 seed in March Madness, but this is still the team that has won the past two national titles, and UConn has something to prove.

Even if Florida finds a way to come out on top in a potential matchup against the Huskies, the region doesn't get any easier. The Gators could face No. 4 seed Maryland in the Sweet 16. The Terrapins have recorded their most wins in a season since 2015-16 and had the 25th-highest strength of schedule this season.

In a potential Elite Eight appearance, Florida could face a number of strong contenders, including No. 3 seed Texas Tech or Rick Pitino's No. 2 seed St. John's squad.

A long, hard road sits between Florida and the Final Four, and it may just prove too difficult.

#2, The Gators struggle from the free-throw line

Florida is shooting just 71.8% from the free-throw line this season, which is the 202nd-best percentage in the NCAA. In March, free-throw shooting often becomes essential in the late moments of close games. If the Gators cannot come up clutch with late-game free throws, it may be their demise.

#3, Todd Golden doesn't have the experience

Golden is only in his third season leading Florida, and he has never won an NCAA Tournament game as a head coach. This is also only his second head coaching position. Before taking his talent to the Gators, Golden spent three years coaching San Fransisco.

Last season, No. 7 seed Florida was upset by No. 10 Colorado in the first round. Golden has not proven that he's capable of leading a successful March Madness squad, and while he will likely snap his winless streak this season, he may not have the experience to lead the Gators past the Elite Eight.

#4, Florida often gets off to a slow start

Florida often fails to come out hot. Notably, the Gators trailed by 26 points against Georgia this season. Despite an admirable second-half comeback attempt, Florida fell 88-83. In another SEC contest, the Gators trailed 37-31 against LSU at halftime before ultimately pulling out the win.

In March, there's no time to start slow. The Gators will have to perform like the top-seeded team from tipoff to find success.

#5, Defensive rebounding is a big weakness for Florida

Defensive rebounding has proven to be a weakness for Florida. The team collects just 73.7% of defensive rebounding, 112th in the country. If the Gators' defense can't lock down other teams, that might pose an issue as they prepare to face other strong opponents.

