NCAA tournament: Top 5 SEC March Madness upset predictions 2024 ft. Three SEC teams in Sweet 16

Even before the NCAA Tournament, the SEC has had a memorable basketball season.

However, the league's March Madness experience promises to be as unique and surprising as the season. Here are five March Madness predictions centering around the SEC.

SEC March Madness upset predictions 2024

While it's too early for seedings and brackets, there's still plenty of potential March storylines to discuss about the SEC. From who will get into the field to who could be a quick exit from the field to the three Sweet 16 teams from the SEC, here's a look at our predictions for March Madness 2024, SEC-style.

#1 Three SEC teams reach the Sweet 16

The Big 12 will probably get more teams into the NCAA Tournament, but the SEC's teams might stay the longest.

Which SEC teams will make the Tournament's second week? Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky. The Vols have been one of the nation's top teams, while Bama and UK will score a ton. Both Alabama and Kentucky have defensive questions, but the 3-point shot should carry them.

#2 South Carolina will be upset in the first round

South Carolina has had an amazing season, but could stumble in the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks have been one of the feel-good stories of the college basketball season.

Lamont Paris has coached circles around some of the best minds in the sport, but Carolina is 237th in the nation in scoring and 222nd in shooting. Defense has allowed Carolina to outlast much of the SEC, but the kind of mid-major team USC will draw will shoot too well for the Gamecocks.

#3 Ole Miss will make the NCAA Tournament

Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels are something of the Rodney Dangerfield team in the SEC.

Ole Miss simply can't get any respect. Already with 20 wins, the Rebels will probably go into selection Sunday with 23 wins. That second SEC Tournament win will push Ole Miss surprisingly into the NCAA field.

#4 Mississippi State won't make the Tournament

Mississippi State could drop its last three games and fall out of the NCAA field. The Bulldogs could end the regular season with Texas A&M and South Carolina, exactly the types of defense-first teams that give State fits. An untimely SEC Tournament loss could push MSU into the NIT.

#5 Texas A&M wins two NCAA Tournament games

Our biggest surprise is this. Buzz Williams's Texas A&M team figures it out, makes a run to the SEC Tournament championship game, makes the NCAA play-in game and wins it and produces another upset win to reach the Round of 32.

Wade Taylor is the type of player who rules March and Williams's teams are always a tough out.

What SEC surprises do you see ahead in the NCAA Tournament? What team from the league will go the farthest in March Madness? We'd love to hear from you below in the comments section.