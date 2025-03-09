Nebraska vs Iowa Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 9 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

Nebraska vs Iowa should be one of the most competitive games in rivalry weekend. Although the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-13) and Iowa Hawkeyes (15-15) rivalry is more contentious in college football, it is still an important game in the college basketball season.

While neither team has had the season they hoped for, a win on Sunday would be a good finish to the regular season.

Nebraska vs Iowa Predictions

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have not had the best regular season, but at one point it looked like they were a more competitive team than they turned out to be. They were staying competitive in the Big Ten for most of the season, but a bad stretch at the end of the season has hurt their record significantly.

Coming into this game against Iowa, the Cornhuskers have lost four games in a row and five of their last six. Most recently, they lost 116-114 to Ohio State on Tuesday. This stretch likely significantly hurt their hopes of qualifying for the March Madness Tournament.

Iowa, similarly, was staying competitive for the early parts of the season, but has floundered lately. The Hawkeyes have lost their last three games and five of their last six, including their most recent matchup, 91-84 to No. 8-ranked Michigan State on Thursday.

While neither team has performed well lately, fans should look for Nebraska to get out of its slump. The Cornhuskers are favored to win by most experts and sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs Iowa Odds

Moneyline: Nebraska (-285). Iowa (+230)

Spread: Nebraska -6.5 points (-110). Iowa +6.5 points (-110)

Total: 146.5 points (-110)

Nebraska vs Iowa Head-to-Head

Although Nebraska and Iowa do not play as often as other college basketball rivalries, they still have a long history. This game will be the 42nd matchup between them.

These teams have already played once this season, with the Hawkeyes coming out on top and winning 97-87 on Jan. 7. Overall, Iowa has the edge in the series, amassing a 26-15 record through the first 41 games.

Where to watch Nebraska vs Iowa

Fans interested in watching this game can tune in on FOX at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday. Anyone in Nebraska can also follow along on the Huskers Radio Network. Fans without a cable package can stream the game on Fubo TV.

Nebraska vs Iowa Injuries

Nebraska

No injuries

Iowa

Cooper Koch, F, Questionable (Undisclosed)

Owen Freeman, F, Out (Finger)

