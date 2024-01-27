Nebraska vs Maryland Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 27 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

After starting the season off strong with seven straight wins, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-5, 5-4 conference) have slowed down heading into their game versus the Maryland Terrapins (12-8, 4-5 conference). They still won three of their last five, but they were far from the dominant form they had at the start of the year.

They'll look to get a longer streak going again as they clash with the Terrapins. But while the Terps look like the clear underdogs, they've also performed admirably in recent games too – going 3-for-5 as the Huskers did. Both teams are coming off wins as well so they each have confidence heading into this game.

Nebraska vs Maryland Prediction

A statement victory against a marquee team like Ohio State likely has Nebraska's morale through the roof. The Buckeyes might also be underperforming this year, but that was still a handy 83-69 victory behind Rienk Mast's 34-point explosion. If Mast's 3-point shooting could carry on against Maryland's conference-best defense, the Huskers can win.

But that is a big if. There's a reason the Terps are the best defensive team in the Big Ten. They force teams to take the fewest 3-point attempts in the conference (16.0) and keep them shooting at 33.2%. Maryland doesn't have trouble at all guarding the perimeter, basically forcing teams to go inside against excellent rim protection. That area is patrolled by F Julian Reese and his 2.3 blocks per game.

Not to mention, their point guard and leading scorer Jahmir Young (20.8 ppg) also gets 1.5 steals per game. So there's a very good chance that Nebraska's offense could be mucked up by Maryland's defensive pressure the entire game. The Terps could blitz the Huskers on the perimeter, force them to drive and either block their shots or challenge them, making it tough to score on the inside as well.

Nebraska vs Maryland Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE NEBRASKA +3 (-110) 140 OFF MARYLAND -3 (-110) 140 OFF

Nebraska vs Maryland Head-to-Head

In 15 total basketball meetings featuring Nebraska versus Maryland, the Terrapins lead 11-4. Historically, the Terps have almost always been the better basketball team, and they're even better at home where they're 6-1 against the Huskers. The most recent meeting these two teams had was on Feb. 19, 2023, when Nebraska won, 70-66 in OT behind Derrick Walker's career-high 23 points (via Huskers.com).

Where to watch Nebraska vs Maryland

Venue: Xfinity Center - College Park, MD

Date and time: Jan. 28, 2024 – 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska vs Maryland Key Injuries

Nebraska

F Juwan Gary, calf (QUESTIONABLE)

F Blaise Keita, ankle (OUT)

F Henry Burt, undisclosed (OUT INDEFINITELY)

G Ramel Lloyd, Jr., knee (OUT INDEFINITELY)

G Ahron Ulis, suspended (OUT INDEFINITELY)

Maryland

G Chance Stephens, knee (OUT INDEFINITELY)

C Braden Pierce, undisclosed (OUT INDEFINITELY)