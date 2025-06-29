"Nervous, maybe. Scared, no.": When Michigan State HC Tom Izzo stood his ground ahead of Final Four matchup vs Coach K's Duke

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has been the leader of the Spartans since 1995. He first joined the team in 1983 as an assistant coach, sticking in that position until he was promoted to the head coaching position in 1995. In a quarter of a century of leading the Spartans, Izzo has had some big moments against some of the other best coaches in college basketball.

One of his biggest rivals throughout his career was former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, better known as Coach K. In 1999, in the March Madness Tournament, Izzo's Spartans were set to face Coach K's Blue Devils in the Final Four. Entering the game, Duke was the favorite to win. However, Izzo maintained his confidence that the Spartans could pull off the upset.

Izzo stood his ground, speaking to the media ahead of the game, stating his confidence in his team.

"There's no bigger upset than Michigan State beating Duke," Izzo said. "All I have to do is make sure our kids understand that. And knowing these players and knowing their toughness, I'm sure we're not going in there scared. Nervous, maybe. Scared, no."

Izzo continued, speaking about how he was aware of their status as the underdog, but he is still looking forward to the matchup.

"It's no doubt we're going to be an underdog, but we've been the underdog before," Izzo said. "I'm really looking forward to it; I really am. I'm not looking forward to it in a cocky way, thinking that hey, we're just going to go out and beat Duke, but in a confident way where I think we can do some things."

Despite Tom Izzo's confidence, Michigan State did not defeat Duke in the Final Four

While Tom Izzo was confident in his Michigan State squad, the Spartans were not able to pull off the upset over Duke. They kept the game competitive, but ultimately lost 68-62. Duke would go on to play the UConn Huskies in the NCAA championship game.

It was a highly close game in the championship despite the Blue Devils entering it as big favorites. Unlike the Spartans, the Huskies were able to pull off the upset, defeating Duke 77-74.

Fortunately for Tom Izzo and the Spartans, they were able to bounce back the next season. After disappointment in 1999, the Spartans won the national championship in 2000. They defeated Florida in the championship game to win, whereas Coach K's Duke lost in the Sweet 16.

