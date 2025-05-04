"Never seen so much drama over a dude that averages less than 10 points": Fans react as Duke Miles requests release from Texas A&M

College basketball fans reacted to the reports about 6-foot-2 guard Duke Miles requesting his release from Texas A&M.
The Oklahoma transfer decided to re-enter the portal more than a week after committing to the Aggies.
Fans reacted to the news on social media with one user expressing his disbelief over the drama involving Miles, who averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 34 games with Oklahoma last season.
"Never seen so much drama over a dude that averages less than 10 points per game," the fan wrote.
Other college hoops enthusiasts were picking up the aftermath of Miles' decommitment.
"Sooo he’s gonna be on his third team this spring?," one social media follower asked.
"4th if you count Oklahoma," another fan replied.
"Bro saw them do that dumb ass call or chant or whatever and said, hold up… you ain’t paying me enough lmao," one social media user said.
A fan questioned the transfer process and called Miles a "clown."
"Who the f*** wants to deal with this clown, dudes jumping around more than a monopoly piece. Hard pass," the fan wrote.
"Bro gonna transfer to 3+ schools before fall semester even starts lmao," another user added.
Other college basketball fans voiced out their opinion on the matter.
"If I am A&M, I do not release him from his NLI. Welcome to the real world bud, you signed on the line," a college hoops enthusiast said.
"Someone needs to teach this player the word commitment," a fan added.
"He just has 300 more schools to commit then decommit to before he finds just right one," a social media follower opined.
This marks Miles' second decommitment after he backed out on an earlier commitment to Virginia.
The main reason behind Miles' latest decision is still unknown, but some reports suggest new Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan is pursuing another guard from the portal.
Texas A&M has 10 players on its 2025-26 roster following Duke Miles' decommitment
Duke Miles' decommitment left Texas A&M with 10 players on its roster for the 2025-26 college basketball season. The latest transfer player to commit is former Alabama and Kansas guard Rylan Griffen.
Griffen looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2024-25 season where he averaged 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game with Kansas. The Aggies' signing of Griffen ruined a potential reunion with Alabama coach Nate Oats, who is also targeting the 6-foot-6 guard.
Texas A&M also gave Texas Tech forward Federiko Federiko a new home along with forward Mackenzie Mgbako and big men Zach Clemence and Jamie Vinson IV.
Here's how the 2025-26 Texas A&M roster looks following the transfer commitments and the decommitment of Duke Miles:
Guards
Jacari Lane
Jeremiah Green
Josh Holloway
Marcus Hill
Rylan Griffen
Forwards
Chris McDermott
Mackenzie Mgbako
Zach Clemence
Jamie Vinson IV
Federiko Federiko
Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan isn't finished yet on adding new players for the 2025-26 season, especially since Duke Miles has decommitted from the Aggies. The development leaves the coaching staff in search of another player that would fill up Texas A&M's missing roster pieces as they prepare for the upcoming season.
