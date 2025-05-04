"Never seen so much drama over a dude that averages less than 10 points": Fans react as Duke Miles requests release from Texas A&M

College basketball fans reacted to the reports about 6-foot-2 guard Duke Miles requesting his release from Texas A&M.

Ad

The Oklahoma transfer decided to re-enter the portal more than a week after committing to the Aggies.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted to the news on social media with one user expressing his disbelief over the drama involving Miles, who averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 34 games with Oklahoma last season.

"Never seen so much drama over a dude that averages less than 10 points per game," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other college hoops enthusiasts were picking up the aftermath of Miles' decommitment.

"Sooo he’s gonna be on his third team this spring?," one social media follower asked.

"4th if you count Oklahoma," another fan replied.

"Bro saw them do that dumb ass call or chant or whatever and said, hold up… you ain’t paying me enough lmao," one social media user said.

Ad

A fan questioned the transfer process and called Miles a "clown."

"Who the f*** wants to deal with this clown, dudes jumping around more than a monopoly piece. Hard pass," the fan wrote.

"Bro gonna transfer to 3+ schools before fall semester even starts lmao," another user added.

Other college basketball fans voiced out their opinion on the matter.

"If I am A&M, I do not release him from his NLI. Welcome to the real world bud, you signed on the line," a college hoops enthusiast said.

Ad

"Someone needs to teach this player the word commitment," a fan added.

"He just has 300 more schools to commit then decommit to before he finds just right one," a social media follower opined.

This marks Miles' second decommitment after he backed out on an earlier commitment to Virginia.

The main reason behind Miles' latest decision is still unknown, but some reports suggest new Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan is pursuing another guard from the portal.

Ad

Texas A&M has 10 players on its 2025-26 roster following Duke Miles' decommitment

Duke Miles' decommitment left Texas A&M with 10 players on its roster for the 2025-26 college basketball season. The latest transfer player to commit is former Alabama and Kansas guard Rylan Griffen.

Griffen looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2024-25 season where he averaged 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game with Kansas. The Aggies' signing of Griffen ruined a potential reunion with Alabama coach Nate Oats, who is also targeting the 6-foot-6 guard.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Texas A&M also gave Texas Tech forward Federiko Federiko a new home along with forward Mackenzie Mgbako and big men Zach Clemence and Jamie Vinson IV.

Here's how the 2025-26 Texas A&M roster looks following the transfer commitments and the decommitment of Duke Miles:

Guards

Jacari Lane

Jeremiah Green

Josh Holloway

Marcus Hill

Rylan Griffen

Forwards

Chris McDermott

Mackenzie Mgbako

Zach Clemence

Jamie Vinson IV

Federiko Federiko

Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan isn't finished yet on adding new players for the 2025-26 season, especially since Duke Miles has decommitted from the Aggies. The development leaves the coaching staff in search of another player that would fill up Texas A&M's missing roster pieces as they prepare for the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here