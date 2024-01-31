New Mexico vs Boise State predictions, odds & picks - Jan. 31 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The NCAA Tournament will see the No. 19 New Mexico (18-3, 6-2 in MWC) square off against Boise State (14-6, 5-2) tonight. The teams are second and third in the MWC standings, respectively, just behind No. 17 Utah State. In his most recent projection, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi picked Boise State as the last team in the NCAA field. A victory at New Mexico would bolster the Broncos' post-season hopes, but New Mexico is red-hot.

New Mexico, led by former Minnesota coach Richard Pitino, comes in with a five-game winning streak, each game by 13 or more points. The Lobos score 84.4 points per game, the 16th best in the nation. Their 10.1 steals per game is ranked ninth.

Six different Lobos score nine points per game or more. Senior guards Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn (whose father starred for Pitino's father at Kentucky) lead the team, each with 15.6 ppg. New Mexico is shooting 50.5% overall, second-best in the MWC.

Boise State forward Tyson Degenhart (#2), shown here in last year's NCAA Tournament, leads the Broncos in their quest for an upset at New Mexico.

Boise State comes in off a 90-84 loss to Utah State. But the Broncos have allowed just 67.9 points per game to opponents in league play, best in the MWC. Much of that success has come from holding foes to 27.3% from 3-point range. Boise State gets most of its production from four double-digit scorers, led by junior Tyson Degenhart.

Degenhart is Boise's leading scorer (15.6 ppg) and second-leading rebounder (5.3 rebounds per game). Guard Chibuzo Agbo (14.8 ppg), 6-foot-8 forward O'mar Stanley (13.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg), and guard Max Rice (11.5 ppg) comprise 73% of Boise State's scoring.

New Mexico vs. Boise State: Betting odds

New Mexico is an 11.5-point home favorite with an over/under 150.5. Money lines are -650 for New Mexico and +475 for Boise State.

New Mexico vs. Boise State: Head-to-Head

New Mexico holds a 13-10 lead in the series history. The Lobos are 8-3 in games played at home against Boise. Last season, Boise won the matchup between the teams, 82-77, in a game at Boise. New Mexico had won the previous two meetings, both in New Mexico.

New Mexico vs. Boise State: Where to watch

The New Mexico/Boise State game will be broadcast on FS1, with tipoff at 10:30 p.m. EST/6:30 PST. Streaming possibilities include the FoxSports app, Sling and FUBO.

New Mexico vs. Boise State: Picks and prediction

Given New Mexico's recent performance, it's hard to pick against them. Many home favorites would struggle to cover an 11.5-point spread, but Pitino's squad might be up for the challenge. Boise State is a worthy opponent and will make this matchup interesting. However, New Mexico is undefeated at home on the season.

Pick: New Mexico (-11.5, -650)