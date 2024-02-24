$1,000,000 NIL-valued Jared McCain drops heartwarming message as Duke thrashes Miami in 84-55 showdown - “To my city"

Jared McCain seemingly had a special message for the city of Durham after the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils crushed the Miami Hurricanes 84-55 in their college basketball matchup on Wednesday. The guard contributed seven points, five rebounds and one assist in the important win.

McCain, who has NIL deals worth $1 million, as per On3, took to Instagram to celebrate the win. He uploaded pictures of his outing in the game and captioned the post:

"305 To My City"

Notably, "305 To My City" is a popular song by Canadian music artist Drake. However, in his Instagram post, McCain appeared to reference that the win over Miami was another important step for Duke and the victory was for its fans in Durham.

McCain is growing into one of the Blue Devils' most important offensive players in his freshman year. The guard will be hoping to continue his good run for Duke, who will be aiming to win the NCAA championship.

Meanwhile, McCain is also building on his net worth. As per reports, he has signed endorsement deals with Crocs and Celsius this year.

A look at Jared McCain's stats in the 2023-24 college basketball season

Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain

Jared McCain is having quite a solid freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils. He is averaging 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game across 26 appearances so far. Defensively, he is averaging 1.1 steals and 4.1 defensive rebounds per game.

McCain has converted 125 of his 273 field-goal attempts, scoring at 45.8%. He has also converted 59 of his 147 3-pointers, shooting with a 40.1% accuracy.

McCain has been instrumental in leading Duke to the summit of the Atlantic Coast. The Blue Devils have a 21-5 overall record (12-3 in the conference) and are on a five-game win streak.

The Blue Devils will also be favorites when they travel to face Wake Forest later on Saturday.