Star guard Flau'jae Johnson threw some social media shade after No. 10 LSU blew out Alabama 78-58 on Thursday. Although Johnson stayed cool in the moment as she and Sarah Ashlee Barker were involved in an altercation in the first half, she later fired back at Barker on Instagram.

In a since-deleted Instagram story, Johnson asked:

"What you kicking for?"

Her Instagram still includes the play, now with a reply comment telling Flau'jae Johnson she should have emulated NBA star Draymond Green, long known for physical play and confrontations with opponents.

Flau'jae Johnson, who was the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year as LSU won its first national title and is a respected rapper who goes by her first name, has parlayed her on-court excellence and charisma to numerous NIL deals.

On3.com valued her NIL rights at $1.1 million earlier this year. Johnson has numerous NIL endorsement deals with sponsors as varied as Amazon, JBL Audio and Tampax.

The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard averages 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 steals and a team-high 2.5 steals per game for Kim Mulkey's Tigers.

Flau'Jae Johnson defense sparks win

In Thursday's win over Alabama, Flau'jae Johnson had 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Perhaps more importantly, she held Alabama's Aaliyah Nye, who had 18 points in the first half of the game, scoreless after halftime.

Johnson said that she saw Nye's excellent half as a challenge.

LSU responded to Johnson's improved defense as the Tigers went from trailing 35-34 to winning by 20 points over the Crimson Tide. LSU outscored Alabama 26-10 in the third quarter.

Sarah Ashlee Barker, the player who kicked at Johnson, finished with eight points in 26 minutes, fouling out of the game. Barker, a senior, averages a team-high 16.0 ppg and 5.8 rpg.

LSU (18-2, 5-1 SEC) did not seem distracted by the Johnson/Barker incident, as the Tigers defeated Arkansas 99-68 on Sunday. Up next for LSU is a showdown on Thursday when LSU hosts top-ranked South Carolina (17-0, 5-0).