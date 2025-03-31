$1.5 million NIL-Flau'jae Johnson gets 100% real on her season after LSU’s Elite Eight exit vs UCLA

Flau'jae Johnson wrapped up her junior season with the LSU Tigers with a 72-65 loss to the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight round on Sunday. The guard finished with 28 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

During the postgame presser, the $1.5 million NIL valued guard (per On3) looked back at her season with the Tigers.

“First, I just want to thank God. I feel like this season I went through so much and I really overcame a lot,” Johnson said. “The number one thing is my relationship with God. Like, it got so much better because that’s who I ran to when stuff got hard. When I went to God, I was able to open up to my teammates, I was able to open up to coach Mulkey.

"I feel like I became a better person. I really became a leader. That's who I am at heart and I wanna continue to be a better person, so we had success, we made history but I have sisters for life and God, man, its so good. Just gained so much perspective from this year. It was beautiful.”

Flau'jae Johnson performed consistently in the earlier half of the season, but injuries hindered her progress, and she had to sit out the SEC Tournament with a shin inflammation. But Johnson made a quick return in time for the March Madness.

Despite leading the Tigers in points, Johnson's efforts were in vain, as UCLA excelled in offense and defense, containing important LSU pieces like Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams.

“I didn’t have a good second quarter. I feel like I made the team go into a drought,” Johnson said. "I just tried to come back in the second half, not force it, just play within the system and try to make some stuff happen.”

LSU coach Kim Mulkey shares important message to Flau'jae Johnson

Flau'jae Johnson was one of the first to commit to LSU when Kim Mulkey took the job in 2021. The coach looked back at the moment during the postgame presser on Sunday.

"Well, I remember when I took the LSU job. Flau'jae Johnson was the first McDonald's All-American that I signed at LSU," Mulkey said. "Had not coached and won anything at LSU, and she came to LSU. So, she jumpstarted our program, really.

"And then the portal helped us. We brought in Angel and lots of other players. But Flau'jae was a high school All-American, and we got her. So, I'm forever indebted to Flau'jae Johnson."

Johnson is eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft but is yet to announce her decision. She averaged 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a junior.

