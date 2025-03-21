March Madness is underway, but that doesn't mean Flau'jae Johnson is letting up on her NIL deals. On Thursday, PUMA shared an ad on Instagram featuring Johnson, who has a notable NIL deal with the brand.

"Runner’s high – it’s a thing for a reason. No matter how tough the run, the rush is always worth it. It keeps you coming back for more, and it means you never regret a run. So unleash your instincts and get after it #GoWild," PUMA's caption read.

This is just one of the junior guard's many NIL deals. Johnson is the highest-earning women's basketball player with an NIL valuation of $1.5 million, according to On3. Johnson dropped a one-word reaction in the comments of PUMA's Instagram post.

"Sheeshhhhh," Johnson commented.

Flau'Jae Johnson comments on her collaboration with PUMA

Johnson has teamed-up with PUMA on several projects, including her player-exclusive shoe, the All-Pro NITRO PE, launched in December. The sneakers feature her No. 4 in a camouflage print to honor her late father, rapper Camoflauge. They also show off her "Big 4" celebration on the tongue.

The LSU star's PUMA sneakers included handwritten quotes from her mother and a tribute to her brothers. The month before her player exclusive shoe drop, Johnson showcased PUMA's FENTY collaboration on Instagram.

Johnson's NIL deal with PUMA dates back to 2023, and was a part its global basketball campaign and remains active with the brand during the NCAA Tournament.

What's next for Flau'Jae Johnson & LSU?

LSU Tigers' SEC Tournament run ended with a tough 56-49 semifinal loss to Texas. Flau'Jae Johnson and the Tigers now look to bounce back in the NCAA Tournament.

LSU enters March Madness as a No. 3 seed and is set to face No. 14 seed San Diego State in a First Round matchup on Saturday. This contest should be a simple one for the Tigers, as ESPN has LSU favored by 25.5 points.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Texas - Source: Imagn

Flau'Jae Johnson leads the team in scoring with 18.9 points per game and adds 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The star guard and top NIL earner aims to lead LSU on a long March Madness run.

