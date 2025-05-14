$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson drops 1-word reaction as Olivia Dunne becomes SI Swim cover model

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson hyped former LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne on Instagram. Dunne was named the Sports Illustrated swim cover model.

On Tuesday, the LSU star shared a photo of herself as the cover model of the magazine on Instagram.

"I AM A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM COVER MODEL!🩵 Somebody pinch me! Thank you @mj_day for making my dreams come true, and @wattsupphoto for capturing this moment🫶🏼 make sure to get your magazine! ;)" she wrote.

Johnson, who has a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) valuation of $1.5 million per On3, joined other followers in the comments.

"Yuhhhhhhhhhhhh," she wrote.

Flau'jae Johnson hypes Olivia Dunne's SI Swimsuit cover IG post. Image via @livvydunne

Dunne is one of the models for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, alongside UCLA gymnast Jordan Chiles, Canadian model Lauren Chan and actress Salma Hayek. She revealed that she got the news through a Zoom call.

“It was the most beautiful place I have ever been," Dunne told SI Swimsuit. "The whole experience was extraordinary. I know it was quick, but every single time we go to these places, and I shoot for these 24 hours, and it’s the quickest trip, you guys feel like family, truly. I have the best time, and it’s the most fun shoot I’ve ever done.”

Dunne retired from gymnastics in April after suffering a serious injury on her left knee that ended her season with the program. It was also her last season for LSU, having used up her eligibility status.

Flau'jae Johnson expected to play leadership role for LSU next season

Flau'jae Johnson announced she would be returning to LSU women's basketball for her senior season. Johnson was projected to be one of the top picks for the 2025 WNBA draft.

“I definitely want to win, but I want to make sure I’m being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA,” she told FOS. “Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible.”

Named a third-team All-American by The Associated Press, Johnson averaged a career-high 18.6 points for the Tigers last season. She also helped the team reach the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament before getting eliminated by UCLA.

With Aneesah Morrow gone to the WNBA, Johnson is expected to take on a leadership role for Kim Mulkey's team next season. Her experience will play a key role as LSU prepares for a better run in the 2025-26 season.

