$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson drops 1-word reaction after seemingly forgetting bad blood against fast food chain

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson reacted to a message from a fast food chain she had recently called out. Johnson shared the message Chipotle sent on her Instagram story on Thursday, Feb. 6, which says:

"Perfect -we're on it. Thank you!"

The LSU junior guard captioned the story:

"Mmmhmmmm."

Flau'jae Johnson shares Chipotle's message on IG story. Image via @flaujae

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Johnson, who has an estimated NIL value of $1.5 million, per On3, had called out Chipotle for a poor late-night food order service.

"Okay Chipotle, I can't take it no more," she said. "I ordered this on DoorDash, right? It's 12 O'clock at night listen, I said double steak. Y'all filled my roll with rice and beans? Double steak bro. Where is the steak? Where is the steak? Like come on bro, somebody at corporate gotta fix this bro. This is ridiculous bro."

It seems Johnson is willing to give another chance to the fast food chain to serve her.

Flau'jae Johnson describes Kim Mulkey's coaching style

Flau'jae Johnson is enjoying a steller season with LSU women's basketball, helping the Lady Tigers to an impressive 23-1 record so far in the 2024-25 season. Johnson is also LSU's standout player, averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 48.4 percent shooting.

However, the junior guard has LSU head coach Kim Mulkey to thank for her impressive performances. In an interview with the New York Post Sports on Feb. 5, Johnson described what it was like having Mulkey as a coach.

"Intense," she said. "It's intense. But Coach Mulkey, she really just loves to win. And she really cares about her players. And I don't know, she kind of gives us that confidence in order to be ourselves.

"Like, she always tells us, 'If you want to tell after an and-one, yell after an and-one. If you want to turn up, don't ever let nobody take that from you.' So we kind of get that from our coach," Johnson continued.

Johnson's remark came off a recent incident about Mulkey that went viral on social media. The LSU head coach was spotted slapping a clipboard out of her assistant coach, Seimone Augustus's hand in the Tigers' win over Oklahoma on Jan. 30.

Augustus played for LSU in her collegiate career and went on to win the Naismith College Player of the Year, Wooden Award and Wade Trophy, after leading the Tigers to three straight Final Fours.

She became the first overall 2006 WNBA draft pick, selected by the Minnesota Lynx where she won four WNBA championships. Following her retirement, Augustus became the first LSU female athlete in history to have a statue on campus, among other prestigious awards and recognitions.

