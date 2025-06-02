$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson drops 2-word reaction as her throwback video resurfaces online

Flau'jae Johnson has been grinding to hone her skill set. The LSU guard, who has a NIL valuation of $1.5 million according to On3, has spent years training before becoming a star.
On Monday, Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment CEO Laura Correnti posted a throwback video of Johnson practicing on her Instagram story.
"Flau'jae at 13 years old💜 so don't let people fool you with the overnight success #nissancar," Correnti wrote.
Johnson reposted it and dropped a two-word reaction.
"No lie😭😭," Johnson wrote.
Johnson is coming off of the best season of her college career. As a junior, she put up 18.6 points, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, all second-best on the Tigers. She added 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 46.8% shooting, including 38.3% from beyond the arc. She also knocked down 81.0% of her free throws.
Johnson's points per game, 3-point percentage and free-throw percentage were all career highs, and her assists average tied her career-best.
The throwback video Johnson shared on Instagram highlighted that Johnson has been dedicated to further developing her talents.
Flau'jae Johnson opens up about the transfer portal
Flau'jae Johnson got real about her thoughts on the transfer portal. In an episode of her "Best of Both Worlds" podcast in April, the LSU star reflected on its impact, alongside former NBA forward Richard Jefferson.
"The thing I wish kids had now — and it's not money — that I'm glad I had back then, I wish kids now could stay in one place and develop and still feel like they could be successful," Jefferson said.
Johnson agreed as she will become a rare example of a player who'll spend the entirety of her college career with one school. She decided to forego the 2025 WNBA draft to return for her senior season at LSU.
"I hate the transfer portal," Johnson said. "I love it, but I hate it at the same time, because there's no developing.
"If I would have went through certain things my freshman and my sophomore year, you know what I'm saying?," Johnson asked. "It [doesn't] have anything to do with basketball. It's just certain things that you learn during college that a lot of kids don't get."
Johnson's dedication to development is highlighted not only by the throwback videos of her running drills but also by staying with the Tigers.
