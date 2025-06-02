$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson drops 2-word reaction as her throwback video resurfaces online

Flau'jae Johnson has been grinding to hone her skill set. The LSU guard, who has a NIL valuation of $1.5 million according to On3, has spent years training before becoming a star.

Ad

On Monday, Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment CEO Laura Correnti posted a throwback video of Johnson practicing on her Instagram story.

"Flau'jae at 13 years old💜 so don't let people fool you with the overnight success #nissancar," Correnti wrote.

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

Johnson reposted it and dropped a two-word reaction.

Ad

Trending

"No lie😭😭," Johnson wrote.

Flau’jae Johnson reacts to a throwback video

Johnson is coming off of the best season of her college career. As a junior, she put up 18.6 points, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, all second-best on the Tigers. She added 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 46.8% shooting, including 38.3% from beyond the arc. She also knocked down 81.0% of her free throws.

Ad

Johnson's points per game, 3-point percentage and free-throw percentage were all career highs, and her assists average tied her career-best.

The throwback video Johnson shared on Instagram highlighted that Johnson has been dedicated to further developing her talents.

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser - Source: Imagn

Flau'jae Johnson opens up about the transfer portal

Flau'jae Johnson got real about her thoughts on the transfer portal. In an episode of her "Best of Both Worlds" podcast in April, the LSU star reflected on its impact, alongside former NBA forward Richard Jefferson.

Ad

"The thing I wish kids had now — and it's not money — that I'm glad I had back then, I wish kids now could stay in one place and develop and still feel like they could be successful," Jefferson said.

Ad

Johnson agreed as she will become a rare example of a player who'll spend the entirety of her college career with one school. She decided to forego the 2025 WNBA draft to return for her senior season at LSU.

"I hate the transfer portal," Johnson said. "I love it, but I hate it at the same time, because there's no developing.

"If I would have went through certain things my freshman and my sophomore year, you know what I'm saying?," Johnson asked. "It [doesn't] have anything to do with basketball. It's just certain things that you learn during college that a lot of kids don't get."

Johnson's dedication to development is highlighted not only by the throwback videos of her running drills but also by staying with the Tigers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here