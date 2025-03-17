$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson drops 2 words of excitement as Peyton Manning sends motivational message for women’s basketball

Ahead of March Madness, ESPN has announced the return of "Full Court Press" for a second season. The four-part series will give viewers a closer look into the lives of women’s college basketball players, including LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson, Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo and USC’s Kiki Iriafen.

The series directed by Nikki Spetseris and produced by Omaha Productions and Words + Pictures in partnership with ESPN will include exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and insights. "Full Court Press" will explore the 2024-25 season from the perspective of these three female basketball athletes.

Peyton Manning, founder of Omaha Productions, in his statement, expressed his thoughts on the upcoming season:

“There is no better time to be a fan of women’s college basketball than right now,” Manning said.

Johnson, whose NIL value is estimated at $1.5 million, according to On3, couldn’t hide her excitement when ESPN announced the news on Instagram.

She commented, “LETSSSS GOOOOOO !!!!”

Flau’jae Johnson commented on an ESPN post (Image via Instagram/@espn)

The first episode of Season 2 will air on May 3 at noon CT on ESPN. All episodes will be available for streaming on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ after their initial broadcast.

"Full Court Press" gained popularity after its first season, which followed Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso and Kiki Rice.

Johnson leads LSU’s charge into March Madness

Flau’jae Johnson has been a key player for LSU this season. The junior guard was named to the First Team All-SEC. She has led the team with 18.9 points per game as they head into the NCAA Tournament.

Johnson finished last season with three straight 20-point performances in the NCAA Tournament and started this season with at least 20 points in five of LSU’s first six games.

Throughout the season, she has logged 15 games with 20 or more points, including four standout performances where she recorded 25 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Defensively, Johnson has also played a key role for the Tigers. In a key win over Mississippi State, she tied her career-high with four blocks while also taking on the challenge of guarding the opponent’s top perimeter player.

While being a strong force on the court for LSU, she has also been building a successful music career and growing her list of NIL deals. As the face of the program, she’s ready to cement her legacy as one of the greats in college basketball.

