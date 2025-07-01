$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson drops 3-word reaction for Olivia Miles after USA’s win vs Puerto Rico

Following Team USA's 80-62 victory over Puerto Rico in the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup, LSU women's basketball star Flau’jae Johnson expressed her affection for her teammate Olivia Miles, who registered a team-high eight assists, alongside nine points and seven rebounds in the game.

The win secured a perfect 3-0 record for the team in group play, and it was Miles’ all-around effort that got Johnson's attention. After the game, Johnson reposted a graphic of the win with Miles on her Instagram story, writing just three words:

“Dimer Badge HOF.”

Image Credit: IG/@flaujae

Meanwhile, Johnson contributed five points, four rebounds and one assist off the bench in what is her first major international tournament with Team USA.

The win over Puerto Rico also had other contributors, with Gianna Kneepkens leading Team USA with 14 points and three rebounds, while Miles’ former teammate at Notre Dame, Hannah Hidalgo, made 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.

USA coach Kara Lawson was pleased with the team’s second-half response, saying:

“I was proud of the response more than anything. We were tested. We didn’t play our best in the first 20 minutes, and our response in the second half was really good.”

Johnson had a solid season at LSU and decided to stay in college for another year instead of turning pro. Her return makes her one of the biggest stars in women’s college basketball right now, and her NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) valuation reflects that. According to On3, she is currently valued at around $1.5 million.

Flau’jae Johnson grateful to finally get Team USA chance

Despite being one of the best players in women’s college basketball for the last few years, Flau’jae Johnson only got an opportunity to represent Team USA this year. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity on Saturday.

“I Still Thank God That I Made It This Far ❤️ 4️⃣USA. The Places This Ball Has Taken Me,” Johnson wrote.

The 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup tipped off on Saturday and will be played until July 6 in Chile.

