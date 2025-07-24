  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson drops 4-word reaction as LSU star shares intense workout clip and snaps

$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson drops 4-word reaction as LSU star shares intense workout clip and snaps

By Nonyelum Ossai
Published Jul 24, 2025 20:04 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-LSU vs NC State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-LSU vs NC State - Source: Imagn

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson showed off how hard she worked to improve her basketball skills in a social media post. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Johnson showcased her shooting skills, which is expected to be valuable foe the Lady Tigers.

Ad

On Thursday, the LSU standout guard shared a clip and several snaps that featured her in an intense workout inside a UCLA training room.

The training included bypassing the defense and shooting into the basket, through layups or from the 3-point line.

"Where Legends Are Made 😉," Johnson captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Johnson is regarded as one of the most popular female student-athletes in the country. With a valuation of $1.5 million in Name, Image and Likeness deals, she's also one of the most marketable athletes in college sports.

On the court, Johnson proved to be a key member of Kim Mulkey's LSU elite team, helping the Lady Tigers to the national championship title in her freshman year and bac- to-back Elite Eight finish in her sophomore and junior seasons. Johnson waived a spot in 2025 WNBA draft for another year in college women's basketball.

Ad

The Savannah native is expected to enter next season as one of the leaders of the LSU team, helping them to a better outing and possibly a second national title in her collegiate career.

Flau'jae Johnson to return to hometown for a Giveback weekend

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson is set to return to her hometown, Savannah, Ga., to participate in a Back To School Giveback Weekend.

Ad

The event, which will take place this weekend is in partnership with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, an organization dedicated to raising money for life-saving cancer research and quality cancer healthcare for women.

“This Giveback Weekend is about showing up,” Johnson said per LSU website. “I’ve seen how cancer touches families, and I wanted to help bring care to the people who need it. Everyone deserves a chance to catch it early, stay healthy, and feel supported.
Ad
“This event means everything to me,” Johnson continued. “Coming back to Savannah and being able to give back—with love, energy, and support—is something I don’t take for granted. This is where my story started, and I want every kid here to feel like their story matters too.”

The Back To School Giveback Weekend will begin on July 26 at EnMarket Arena.

Ad

It will feature a live performance from Johnson, music, food and more family fun. Meanwhile, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund was founded by NC State University head women’s basketball coach Kay Yow on Dec. 3, 2007.

Coach Yow diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987 and succumbed to it on Jan. 24, 2009.

About the author
Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications