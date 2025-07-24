$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson drops 4-word reaction as LSU star shares intense workout clip and snaps

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson showed off how hard she worked to improve her basketball skills in a social media post. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Johnson showcased her shooting skills, which is expected to be valuable foe the Lady Tigers.On Thursday, the LSU standout guard shared a clip and several snaps that featured her in an intense workout inside a UCLA training room. The training included bypassing the defense and shooting into the basket, through layups or from the 3-point line.&quot;Where Legends Are Made 😉,&quot; Johnson captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnson is regarded as one of the most popular female student-athletes in the country. With a valuation of $1.5 million in Name, Image and Likeness deals, she's also one of the most marketable athletes in college sports.On the court, Johnson proved to be a key member of Kim Mulkey's LSU elite team, helping the Lady Tigers to the national championship title in her freshman year and bac- to-back Elite Eight finish in her sophomore and junior seasons. Johnson waived a spot in 2025 WNBA draft for another year in college women's basketball.The Savannah native is expected to enter next season as one of the leaders of the LSU team, helping them to a better outing and possibly a second national title in her collegiate career.Flau'jae Johnson to return to hometown for a Giveback weekendLSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson is set to return to her hometown, Savannah, Ga., to participate in a Back To School Giveback Weekend. The event, which will take place this weekend is in partnership with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, an organization dedicated to raising money for life-saving cancer research and quality cancer healthcare for women.“This Giveback Weekend is about showing up,” Johnson said per LSU website. “I’ve seen how cancer touches families, and I wanted to help bring care to the people who need it. Everyone deserves a chance to catch it early, stay healthy, and feel supported.“This event means everything to me,” Johnson continued. “Coming back to Savannah and being able to give back—with love, energy, and support—is something I don’t take for granted. This is where my story started, and I want every kid here to feel like their story matters too.”The Back To School Giveback Weekend will begin on July 26 at EnMarket Arena. It will feature a live performance from Johnson, music, food and more family fun. Meanwhile, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund was founded by NC State University head women’s basketball coach Kay Yow on Dec. 3, 2007.Coach Yow diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987 and succumbed to it on Jan. 24, 2009.