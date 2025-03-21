$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson reacts with 3 words as major department store company loses $1 billion

According to a recent report by Forbes, American retail corporation Target lost nearly $1 billion in sales last quarter. The news has drawn reactions from many, including LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson.

On Friday, the 21-year-old reacted to the report on her Instagram story, writing:

“I haven’t been since.”

Flau'jae Johnson reacts to Target reportedly losing $1 billion. Credit: IG@flujae

Forbes reported that the fallout is due to Black consumers' reduced patronage of the retail store after it apparently distanced itself from its commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Black community leaders reportedly requested that they boycott the store during Black History Month, and this has seemingly resulted in a $960 million loss in sales and a 20% reduction in profit for the company.

And it is not ending anytime soon, as a 40-day boycott began on March 5, with the Black community leaders outlining their demands for the retail corporation before it is called off.

The leaders want Target to fulfill its $2 billion pledge to the Black business community, make a $250 million deposit to any of 23 Black banks, completely restore its commitment to DEI and facilitate its centers to teach retail business at every level.

Flau'jae Johnson, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.5 million, has been known for her outspoken nature and support for her community, which she has shown once again by amplifying the report to her over 2 million Instagram followers.

Flau'jae Johnson releases song as part of new commercial

With the March Madness fever well and truly here, several commercials featuring college basketball stars have dropped. Flau'jae Johnson has contributed her quota to this fever by releasing a song titled "What It Takes" as part of Powerade's March Madness campaign.

Johnson is appearing in a Powerade commercial for the second year in a row, after signing an NIL deal with the brand in January 2024. Last year, she featured in the "It Takes More" campaign alongside former USC star Isaiah Collier.

The LSU guard continues to make the most of her talent duality, excelling in college basketball while navigating a music career.

Johnson released her debut album, "Best of Both Worlds," in 2024, after dropping her first single in 2020.

