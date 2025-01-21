$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson reacts after making a special fan’s dream come true

Flau'jae Johnson met with a young fan before the LSU Tigers defeated Florida 80-63 on Saturday. The program's associate head coach, Bob Starkey, posted a video of Johnson greeting a fan in a wheelchair before the contest, signing their Flau'jae t-shirt and clicking pictures with them.

$1.5 million NIL-valued Johnson reposted the video on her Instagram story, with a short message for the fan:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Flau'jae Johnson makes a fan's day

As Aneesah Morrow led with a 20 points and 10 rebounds double-double against Florida, Flau'jae Johnson added 19 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists on 47% shooting. LSU trailed by six points after the first quarter but turned the tide at the break, leading by four points.

Florida outrebounded the Tigers (44-38) and shot better from the free throw and 3-point line. With that, their shortfall was the inability to secure the ball.

LSU forced a total of 24 turnovers and scored 35 points off those. It also mounted seven more steals than UF's four.

Flau'jae Johnson and LSU will now face the defending champions

The undefeated LSU will now take their perfect (20-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) record to the Colonial Life Arena on Thursday to face South Carolina (18-1, 6-0 SEC).

It is the biggest threat Kim Mulkey's crew will face due to the Gamecocks' previous year's success and the visitor's experience of playing ranked teams. The Tigers have only played two ranked contests so far, both out of the top 15. Dawn Staley's crew has faced eight, five of them were ranked in the top nine.

Mulkey commented on the challenge that South Carolina poses after LSU's latest win:

"I can't even think about South Carolina, I got to think about snow and ice when I get home," she said (TImestamp: 0:30). "So, we're going to enjoy this victory today. Any victory on the road in our league is an accomplishment but we know what we face next. A tremendous challenge to play the defending champions and do it at their place."

The last time the Gamecocks and LSU met was in the 2024 SEC Championship, where six players were ejected in the fourth quarter after Kamilla Cardoso shoved Flau'jae Johnson to the floor.

