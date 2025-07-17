$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson reveals 1 question she would ask LeBron James

LSU women’s basketball star Flau’jae Johnson recently revealed the one question she would ask NBA legend LeBron James. Speaking on the July 16 episode of the ‘Club Shay Shay' podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Flau’jae opened up about her admiration for LeBron and the kind of wisdom she hopes to gain from him.

Sharpe asked her to name her basketball idol, and she replied, "LeBron." She was asked the one question she would ask him if she were to sit with him.

“I’mma ask LeBron James, ‘What is your mindset throughout those slumps?’ You know what I’m saying? Because we go through these slumps in the season, and I want to know—from the greatest of all time—what his mentality is like toward it. Not when the times are good—but when it’s bad,” Flau’jae said.

“Because we can all be good when things are going well. Like, when I go through slumps, I've got my coaches telling me, ‘No, no, no.’ But I’m like, ‘Man, come on.’ One of the greatest of all time—I want to know, what’s your process? How do you get through that? Do you work through it? What about your confidence? Like, where’s your mindset—because he’s been through so many trials, being a celebrity and being in the basketball world. How do you balance that family?” [Timestamp 12:59 - 13:33]

LeBron is a four-time NBA champion and all-time scoring leader, leaving him with one of the most remarkable careers in sports history. He has become a role model for younger athletes like Flau’jae.

The LSU star hopes to achieve her own greatness and has made a strong start, emerging as one of college basketball’s most marketable stars, thanks to her skill, charisma, and dual career in music.

Flau’jae Johnson opens up on dealing with fame

During the show, Sharpe highlighted how LeBron has had a camera on his face his entire life and discussed the struggles of living as a celebrity. Flau’jae also shared her struggles during this moment.

“I'm in the movie club at AMC, and you know, and I started getting stopped, like, you know what I'm saying, a lot…. I'm like, I can't get my popcorn no more. I had to send my boyfriend to get my popcorn, and I go up there. “But it's like certain things you can't do, and I can only imagine being on LeBron's stage, like he can't even eat dinner.” [Timestamp 14:08-14:13]

Off the court, Flau’jae’s popularity is growing, and this has been reflected in her $1.5 million NIL valuation, according to On3, making her the most valued women’s college basketball player.

