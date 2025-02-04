$1.5 million NIL-valued Hunter Dickinson drops 4-word reaction as Kansas teammate completed 1,000 career points

Kansas star Hunter Dickinson celebrated his teammate, KJ Adams, who recorded the 1,000th point of his career in the No. 16-ranked Jayhawks' 69-52 win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Monday. Dickinson shared a post on Adam's latest achievements on his Instagram story.

"Keep running your race 24," Dickinson wrote on Tuesday.

Hunter Dickinson celebrates teammate, KJ Adams' 1000th career points on IG. Image via @hunter.dickinson1

Adams is the seventh member of the team to reach 1,000 career points, reaching the feat in 126 games. The senior forward finished with six points, five assists and three rebounds. His assists tied his season-high, which he first recorded against against UNC-Wilmington on Nov. 19.

Meanwhile, Dickinson, whose NIL deals are valued at an estimated $1.5 million (per On3), was productive for the Jayhawks (16-6, 7-4 Big 12), scoring 14 points and has recorded 134 games with double digit points in his collegiate career. He also added nine rebounds, which marks his 12th game with 10 or more boards this season.

Hunter Dickinson named to Oscar Robertson midseason trophy watchlist

Kansas graduate center Hunter Dickinson has been named to the 2024-25 Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watchlist, as announced by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Monday. Its board of directors selected 50 players that will be considered for the trophy, which also represents the national player of the year.

Dickinson leads Kansas in scoring with 16.4 points, and in rebounding with 9.7 per game. He is also second in the Big 12 in rebounding and 18th nationally.

The three-time Big 12 Player of the Week is second in the Big 12 in double-doubles and 17th in the nation. He is second in his team in blocks (29) and steals (24).

With 2,553 points and 1,351 rebounds in his collegiate career, Dickinson is the only active player in NCAA Division I with more than 2,500 points and 1,300 rebounds. His points are ranked first on the D1 active list, including his 1,032 field goals made. He is third in the division with 57 double-doubles while his career 9.1 rpg is fourth.

Dickinson graduated from Michigan and is pursuing a master's degree. This season, he is averaging 16.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg and 2.1 apg on 52.8% shooting.

Meanwhile, the Oscar Robertson Trophy winner will be announced during the Final Four in San Antonio from April 5-7.

