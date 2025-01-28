$1.5 million worth Flau'jae Johnson gives cocky reaction as JuJu Watkins wins vs Paige Bueckers in shooting drill

Flau'jae Johnson, JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers found themselves in a heated battle as they participated in a Reverse Knockout game at Overtime Select. The video, which premiered on YouTube on Sunday, captured the trio doing a series of shooting drills with content creator Duke Dennis, Arizona Wildcats guard Jada Williams and high school star GG Banks.

It didn't take long for the competitive juices of these star athletes to start flowing. Johnson started talking trash to Bueckers as they lined up behind the free throw line for the first round.

"Get away from me. Go behind JuJu bro. I don't have time for this s**t," Johnson told Bueckers (Timestamp 0:10).

Trending

Flau'jae Johnson, whose NIL value is $1.5 million per On3, failed to advance to the final round after she finished last in the second round. The LSU star had difficulty adjusting to the foam ball, which was used in that stage of the competition.

That didn't stop Johnson from giving a cocky reaction to the finalists. She talked trash to Bueckers and Watkins after the first stage of the final round. Johnson wasn't impressed with their performances, which led to Bueckers finishing third after being eliminated by Watkins.

"I'm just gotta put it out there. If I was playing, I definitely would have beat everybody. I definitely would have won that," Johnson said (5:06).

JuJu Watkins failed to take home the top prize as well, with GG Banks emerging victorious in the shooting competition.

Flau'jae Johnson leads LSU to victory over Texas A&M after South Carolina DJ controversy

Flau'jae Johnson didn't let the South Carolina DJ controversy affect her performance against the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday, scoring 22 points to lead the LSU Tigers to a 64-51 win at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. She delivered for the Tigers down the stretch, scoring eight points in the final period.

Flau'Jae Johnson (#4) of the LSU Tigers reacts in the first half during their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena on January 24, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: Getty

Johnson bounced back after a disappointing showing against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday. She scored just 13 points in that encounter, two of which came in the second half. Foul trouble affected Johnson, who sat for more than three minutes in the fourth quarter.

Controversy erupted after the contest as South Carolina's in-arena DJ played the song of Johnson's late father, the rapper Camouflage. That didn't sit well with Johnson, who blasted the DJ for her nasty behavior.

South Carolina's athletic department apologized on Sunday to Johnson and her family for the pain the incident caused. They also suspended DJ T.O. for the Gamecocks' next home game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here