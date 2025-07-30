$1,500,000 NIL valued Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks reacts to moments from her daughter's giveaway event  

Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, expressed her gratitude after moments of the LSU women's basketball star's giveaway event were shared on social media. Johnso returned to her hometown in Savannah, Georgia, to host a third annual Back2School giveaway during the weekend.On Wednesday, an Instagram post showed a video highlight of the 21-year-old and her family donating some items and hanging out with fans. The video also featured fans showing off the donations and having a great time.&quot;@flaujae 3rd Annual BACK2SCHOOL RECAP,&quot; the video was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrooks reacted in the comments section.&quot;I appreciate you ❤️🔥,&quot; she wrote, and added, &quot;You hard 🔥🔥🔥.&quot;Kia Brooks reacts to IG clip of Flau'jae Johnson's BACK2SCHOOL giveaway. Image via @memoriiiesmediaJohnson was born in Savannah six months before her dad, renowned rapper Jason Johnson, also known as Camoflauge, was killed. Inspired by her dad, Johnson carved a niche for herself as a rapper and has become one of the most popular faces in college women's basketball.With a NIL valuation of $1.5 million per On3 (No. 1 in women's college basketball), Johnson is one of the highest-paid female student-athletes. The weekend giveaway was her way of giving back to the city that raised her, establishing a legacy of philanthropy in her blossoming career on and off the court.Flau'jae Johnson hosts third annual hometown giveaway ahead of senior seasonLSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson was in her hometown, Savannah, Georgia, to host her third annual Back2School giveaway during the weekend. The giveaway, which was in partnership with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, saw the rising rapper donate book bags, school supplies, and uniforms to the families over the weekend at the Enmarket Arena.In addition, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund provided mammograms for eligible attendees, while the young participants had fun playing with bounce houses and other family-friendly activities. Over 2500 people attended the event, according to Johnson, with children using fake money with Johnson’s face on it to &quot;buy&quot; the items that would help them in the classroom.The Back2School giveaway comes as Johnson is getting set for her senior season with LSU. Johnson waived her 2025 WNBA draft eligibility for college basketball despite being ranked as one of the top picks. The FIBA women's AmeriCup gold medalist is expected to lead the Tigers to a stellar 2025-26 season under head coach Kim Mulkey.