In a recent post on social media, LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson showed her support for BF Chris Hiltron Jr. In response to an Instagram post from Hilton on Friday, Johnson was quick to show her support for the LSU wide receiver in the comment section.

Hilton posted a black-and-white themed carousel from practice, in a focused movement as he prepared to run his route. Included in the carousel post was a video of Hilton receiving a throw from his teammate and another photo of him holding the ball.

Among the first set of people to react was the $1.5 million NIL-worth (per On3) Johnson, as her comment prompted Hilton to reply with a heart emoji.

“Time will tell ❤️,” Johnson commented.

$1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson drops 3-word reaction on BF Chris Hilton Jr.'s practice snaps on IG - Image source: Instagram/c.hiltonjr

Both have been public about their affection for each other on social media as Flau’jae Johnson did an IG official reveal with a series of photos in matching pyjamas on Dec. 24 last year. Last season, Johnson averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.7% from the floor for LSU.

Johnson was instrumental for the Tigers as she averaged 16.5 points in the postseason while shooting 50.0%. Johnson scored 15 or more points in 24 games for the Tigers as she put up five double-doubles last season.

LSU star Flau’jae Johnson reportedly staying in college, not declaring for 2025 WNBA draft

Following Flau’jae Johnson and LSU Tigers’ 72-65 loss to UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, rumors swirled over the possible departure of the guard for the WNBA draft. Recent reports have indicated that Johnson might be staying in Baton Rouge.

After the season-ending loss on March 30, LSU coach Kim Mulkey expressed her admiration for Johnson.

“I remember when I took the LSU job,” Mulkey said. “Flau’jae Johnson was the first McDonald's All-American that I signed at LSU. I had not coached or won anything at LSU, and she came to LSU. And so she jump-started our program, really. I'm forever indebted to Flau’jae Johnson.”

Mulkey’s comments left fans guessing that it was a farewell tribute to the junior. Given that Johnson was turning 22 on Nov. 3, she was eligible to enter the 2025 WNBA draft despite still having another year of college eligibility.

In an X post on April 3, The Athletic’s Sabreena Merchant was repoted to have confirmed that Johnson made a decision not to declare for the WNBA draft. The Athletic staff writer Ben Pickam shared a post on X about the report.

"A source with a knowledge of the decision confirms to @TheAthleticWBB’s @sabreenajm that Flau’jae Johnson did not declare for the 2025 WNBA draft."

Flau’jae Johnson had not made any public announcement, with an increasing number of reports indicating that she would be present with the Tigers next season.

