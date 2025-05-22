$1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson named coach alongside Matt Barnes, Offset in 2025 BETX Celebrity game

Flau'jae Johnson is adding to her offseason ventures. The LSU star has been named one of the coaches for the BET Experience (BETX) 2025 Celebrity Basketball Game.

BET announced the list of coaches in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Flau'jae joins a star-studded lineup that includes singer Offset, former WNBA player Ty Young and former NBA player Matt Barnes as other coaches. The event will take place from June 5 to 8 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The exact lineup Johnson will take charge of is yet to be revealed. However, the games will feature names like Blakeiana, Cordae, Jabari Banks, Zoe Spencer, G Herbo and other big names from the entertainment world. Fans can either book their slots or get a behind-the-scenes experience through the BET Experience app.

Dubbed the "Culture's Biggest Week," the BETX is designed to celebrate African American culture through music, entertainment and other events.

Last year, the Celebrity Game featured only two teams, led by Kenyon Martin and Kenyon Martin Jr. as coaches. $1.5 million NIL-worth Flau'jae Johnson (as per On3) was one of the hoopers in action alongside Lola Brooke, NLE Choppa, DC Young Fly and others.

Johnson's participation extended beyond the court. She was inducted into the inaugural Culture Class and was nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year award alongside Sha'Carri Richardson, Angel Reese, JuJu Watkins and other athletes.

Flau'jae Johnson is not new to coaching

Flau'jae Johnson has made a name for herself in the college basketball world through her stint with the LSU Tigers. She is coming off her best scoring season, averaging 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds on 46.8% efficiency as a junior.

While Johnson is well-versed in leading on the court, she is no stranger to orchestrating the game from the sidelines. She coached Team Flau'jae at the Overtime Select Takeover at OTE Arena in Atlanta last year. She competed against Team Paige, led by former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers.

Despite trailing at the half, Johnson's team got back into contention. However, Bueckers' team escaped with a 105-102 nailbiter.

Flau'jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers also participated in an impromptu pickup game with some of their players after the event.

