$1.5M NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson reacts to becoming a “real meme” 

LSU star Flau’jae Johnson is one of the most popular faces in college basketball right now, and she is about to see an increase in her visibility after one of her expressions in a video became a meme on social media.

The Tigers guard saw her face attached to a post by an X user, and she reacted to the meme in a way that showed that she does not have an issue with it.

“Okay so I’m a real meme ? 😂😂😂😂😂,” Johnson wrote.

The college hooper and rapper has seen her brand get more visibility over the last year, which has made her a target for interviews.

Johnson, who chose to stay in college for one more year despite being eligible to enter the draft, is the biggest NIL women’s basketball player, worth $1.5M as per ON3.

Her journey to become an influencer took off last year, having collaborated or signed deals with several big brands such as Puma, JBL, Meta, Taco Bell, the Unrivaled 3x3 league, Nissan and several others.

Most recently, Johnson had a deal with Samsung at the 2025 Met Gala, where she was one of those assigned to handle E!’s CreatorCam during the main event, while she took red carpet pictures with celebrities at the after-party.

All of this success off the court has been facilitated by her performances for the Tigers, having seen her averages improve every year.

The guard posted 11.0 points per game in her freshman year and 14.9 ppg in her sophomore year, and she continued that upward trajectory in her junior year with 18.6 ppg.

She already has one national title to her name from her first year with LSU, but Johnson has spoken about her hunger to win another in her final year of eligibility.

Flau’jae Johnson references Caitlin Clark in her latest rap

The multi-talented Johnson is as good a rapper as she is a basketball player, and she has shown this countless times.

In her rap song, she even name-dropped former Iowa star Caitlin Clark, who she referenced as one of her hardest opponents in the past.

"Double-C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark,” Johnson said in the song.

This is not the first time she has name-dropped sports stars in her music, having also mentioned former LSU teammate Angel Reese in the past.

