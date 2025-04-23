Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, dropped a motivational post, using her daughter as an example of what it's like to follow your dreams. Johnson is a popular college basketball star and one of the highest-earning student-athletes due to her Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). She has an estimated valuation of $1.5 million, per On3.

Besides basketball, Johnson is a rising star in the music industry, and she is currently on the 'BossMan Dlow Curry Tour' for four shows. Brooks shared a video of one of the shows, in which Johnson entertained fans on her Instagram story.

"Love this view. All I'm going to advise to others is never stop. @flaujae really living out both her dreams," she captioned the post on Wednesday.

Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks drops motivational post on IG story. Image via @kiajbrooks

Inspired by her late father, Camoflauge, Johnson began her music career at a young age, appearing as a contestant on Jermaine Dupri’s hit show “The Rap Game” at the age of 12. She also appeared on “America’s Got Talent” at the age of 14, making it all the way to the quarterfinals.

In the following years, Johnson went on to sign a music deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation and released several songs and three studio albums. Her most popular song is "Came Out A Beast," which featured superstar rapper Lil Wayne in 2024. Her second album, "Flau & B," is her first R&B album, which was released on Valentine's Day.

Kim Mulkey reveals how Flau'jae Johnson was convinced to commit to LSU

Before Flau'jae Johnson became a college basketball star, she was a rising rap star coming out of "America's Got Talent." Johnson was a No. 22 recruit in the class of 2022 and got LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey's interest.

In a recent episode of "Jaques Talk," Mulkey revealed how she was able to recruit Johnson to boost her roster after her first year as the Lady Tigers' head coach.

"When we recruited Flau'jae (Johnson) we were new here," Mulkey said. "We were new. What do we sell this young lady who's a McDonald's All-American to get her to come and help us jumpstart this program? We sold her 'Hey you can do your rap and also play basketball.' A lot of people didn't offer that to her. And they didn't think she could do it." (Timestamp: 39:09)

Johnson went on to help Mulkey's team win the women's national championship. The LSU star waived the WNBA draft to return for her senior year at Baton Rouge, where she is expected to take up a leadership position in Mulkey's squad.

