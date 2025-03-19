$1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia shows gratitude as LSU star becomes third-team All-American

Flau'jae Johnson shared her mother Kia Brooks' gratitude after the LSU star made the AP All-America third team. Johnson shared on her Instagram story what Brooks wrote, alongside a photo confirming her spot on the team.

"Told you!! And you know the next step!4444 "flaujae," Brooks wrote.

Flau'jae Johnson shares her mother's gratitude after the LSU star made the third All-American team on IG story. Image via "flaujae

Johnson, who has a NIL valuation of $1.5 million (per On3), led the Tigers in scoring with 18.9 points per game and recorded 15 20-point games this season. She was also named to the third team of USBWA All-Americans.

Meanwhile, her teammate, Aneesah Morrow was named second-team AP All-American and a first-team USBWA All-American. Morrow leads the nation in rebounding and double-doubles and averages 18.5 ppg. She is also one of two players in NCAA history with over 100 career double-doubles and one of eight players in Division I history with 2,500 career points and 1,500 career rebounds.

"We are spoiled being in this time right now": Flau'jae Johnson hypes women's basketball

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson celebrated Women’s History Month with praises for women's basketball, which has witnessed an upsurge in popularity in recent times.

In an interview with HOT97, Johnson spoke about how women's basketball has become the most popular and the biggest it has ever been.

"We are spoiled being in this time right now," Johnson said. "Women’s basketball is not just a moment but a movement. We have NIL deals, Unrivaled was incredible and I’m pretty sure this year’s women’s tournament is going to be bigger than the men’s for the third year in a row.

"It’s a blessing to be a part of it and to be in the classification that I’m in to reap the benefits of it."

Johnson signed an NIL deal with Unrivaled, the new professional women's 3-on-3 basketball league. She was the second student-athlete to sign the deal after UConn's Paige Bueckers.

Founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled made its debut on Jan. 17, with Rose BC winning the inaugural edition after defeating Vinyl on Monday.

Johnson did not participate in the league because she is still in college, but she has since expressed her desire to go pro after college.

