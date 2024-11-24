Flau'jae Johnson has struck a balance between her success on the basketball court and in her music career. She has excelled as a star for LSU and as a Roc Nation rapper.

Estimated to be one of the highest-earning college basketball players, with a $1.5 million NIL valuation, Flau’jae’s music career recently garnered additional attention.

Grammy Award winner Flavor Flav showed his appreciation for the star on his Instagram story after Flau'jae Johnson posted about her Billboard feature on Friday.

The LSU star showed her gratitude to the rapper by acknowledging him on her Instagram story.

@flaujae and @flavorflavofficial - Instagram story

Flau'jae Johnson is averaging 24.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season. The 5-foot-10 junior joined the Tigers in 2022 and helped the team win its first NCAA National Championship.

Flau'jae Johnson discusses her rap and hoops career

In an interview with Billboard, the 21-year-old rapper and hoops star talked about her ambition to excel in both fields.

Six months before Flau'jae Johnson was born in 2003, her rap artist father, Camouflage, was killed.

“My mama had told me the whole story about my father, and how he died and how he was a rapper,” she said. "I just really clung to it, because all I had left of him was his music.”

With the help of her uncle, the Roc Nation artist recorded her first song at age eight. Before she finished high school, she became a McDonald’s All-American and Sprayberry High School's all-time leading scorer.

Following her national championship win, Flau’jae said:

“I already tasted a national championship, so anything less of it to me is going to be a failure.”

Balancing a busy life of music, school and basketball, Flau’jae has managed the lifestyle that comes with multiple endeavors.

“It's damn near impossible, but it's like I'm doing the impossible right now," she said. "That's what makes the journey so great because it's so hard.

Speaking about life as a student, the 21-year-old spoke about her classes being online, which made it easier for her to also juggle music and basketball.

After the season ended, she released her debut LP, "Both of Best Worlds," and performed at the 2024 ESPY Awards.

