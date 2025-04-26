$1.5M NIL valued Flau'jae Johnson voices support for Shedeur Sanders amid NFL draft slide

Shedeur Sanders continues to slide in the NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, was projected as a first round pick. After three rounds, he is still waiting to hear his name called.

Sanders remained positive about the situation in a post on X ahead of rounds four through seven of the NFL draft on Saturday.

"Another day another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love. Thank you GOD #LEGENDARY," Sanders' post read.

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson showed her support for Sanders with a response to his post.

"This is as 'humble' as it gets. We with you!" Johnson said.

Johnson, who has a $1.5 million NIL valuation according to On3, is referencing concerns about Sanders not being humble. The quarterback's ego has become a concern to both analysts and football fans alike.

It seems that Sanders' alleged sense of entitlement, and the way in which it was on display in his pre-draft interviews, may be a reason for his slip in the NFL draft. NFL Network shared a quote from an anonymous NFL assistant coach regarding Sanders' interview.

"The worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life," the anonymous coach said. "He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. ... But the biggest thing is, he's not that good."

Regardless of how others feel about Sanders, Johnson is standing strong in her support as the Buffaloes star waits to be drafted.

What does Flau'jae Johnson's future hold?

Sanders may be beginning his professional career, but Johnson is remaining a college athlete. The star guard was eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft but decided to return to LSU for her senior season.

"I definitely want to win, but I want to make sure I'm being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA," Johnson told Front Office Sports. "Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible."

In the age of the transfer portal, Johnson will become a rare example of a player who spends the entirety of their college career at one school. In her junior season, the guard put up team second bests in points (18.6 ppg), blocks (0.9) and steals (1.7).

She will look to continue developing her skill set in her senior season before entering the 2026 WNBA draft.

