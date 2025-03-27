$1.6 million NIL-valued Ace Bailey drops 2-word reaction on VJ Edgecombe’s snaps from freshman season

Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe wrapped up his freshman season in the Round of 32, where his team faced a strong Duke Blue Devils squad. Despite his efforts, Baylor couldn’t keep up with Duke’s powerhouse roster, ultimately falling short in the NCAA Tournament with a 89-66 defeat.

Edgecombe took to Instagram to share snapshots of his freshman campaign, following the season’s conclusion, proudly donning his Baylor jersey. His caption simply read, “Forever.”

Among those who quickly reacted to the post was Rutgers star Ace Bailey, whose NIL valuation stands at $1.6 million, according to On3. Bailey dropped a two-word reaction in the comment section.

“My dawg🔥”

Edgecombe’s freshman season showcased his all-around abilities, as he averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He shot 44% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc.

Ace Bailey as top-3 pick in mock NBA Draft following freshman season

With Rutgers’ early exit from the Big Ten Tournament, Ace Bailey’s focus is now shifting towards his professional future. The highly touted freshman has been a key name in NBA Draft discussions.

A recent ESPN mock draft by NBA draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo predicts Bailey being selected third overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. While Bailey is yet to officially declare, his entry into the draft is widely expected.

“Bailey had a relatively quiet February and his college career likely ended in the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday with a double-overtime loss to USC, but he remains highly regarded by NBA teams for his shot-making talent.

"He is viewed as more of a project and one who will require careful, hands-on development to succeed – but there's no player in this draft who can score the way he does. Bailey's pre-draft process will be pivotal in persuading teams he can discover the consistency needed to be a star at the next level,” ESPN’s report stated.

Bailey entered college basketball as one of the top high school recruits in the nation. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 34.6% from 3-point range. His versatility at 6-foot-10, coupled with his ball-handling ability, makes him a unique prospect for the NBA.

