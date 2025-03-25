$1.6 million NIL-valued Ace Bailey drops 3-word reaction as Rutgers star announces major future decision

Freshman Ace Bailey hyped his Rutgers men's basketball teammate Lathan Sommerville after a major decision on his college basketball future was reported on Tuesday. Joe Tipton and Grant Grubbs posted a breaking news from On3 on Instagram that Sommerville will enter the transfer portal ahead of next season.

Bailey, who has NIL deals valued at $1.6 million (according to On3), shared the post on his Instagram story, with the caption:

"Love ya Shorwty."

Ace Bailey hails teammate on IG story. Image via @acebailey

Sommerville's agent, Ryan Murphy, told On3 Sports that the Rutgers freshman will enter the transfer portal. The 6-foot-10 center made 32 appearances and 15 starts, averaging 8.2 points per game. He is also the Scarlet Knights’ best rebounder behind fellow freshmen Dylan Harper and Bailey with 4.1 rebounds per game.

However, he struggled defensively, totaling 80 fouls, which was the second-most on Rutgers. Meanwhile, Sommerville is now the second Scarlet Knight to enter the portal this offseason after New Jersey native Jordan Derkack.

NBA All-Star ranks Ace Bailey as top pick for 2025 NBA draft

Ace Bailey has been on the radar of basketball fans and experts since his high school. Now at Rutgers, Bailey made an immediate impact with the Scarlet Knights, averaging 17.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 1.3 assists on 46.0% shooting during the 2024-25 season.

The freshman guard has been ranked as one of the top three prospects for the upcoming 2025 NBA draft. However, there is one person who thinks he deserves the top pick, and that is NBA All-Star Paul George. On the "Podcast P" podcast last month, George picked Bailey over widely regarded top prospect Cooper Flagg after he was asked who deserved to be the No. 1 pick.

“I’ll probably go Ace Bailey," George said. "I think Ace Bailey is a little more raw talent with still a ton of upside. I think Cooper Flagg has amazing upside as well, but I think Ace Bailey has more upside.”

George ended the Flagg and Bailey debate with praises for both freshman stars. He believes that both players can become superstars when they get to the NBA.

Flagg is a strong contender for the favorite to win the Naismith Player of the Year award this season after leading Duke to the NCAA Tournament. Bailey's Rutgers struggled this season, crashing out of the Big Ten Tournament after a 97-89 loss to the USC Trojans on March 13.

