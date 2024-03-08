$1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese hints at potentially coming back for another year via latest IG post - “we not done yet”

Angel Reese is the standout forward for the LSU Tigers women's basketball team. She has been making waves both on and off the court. As the WNBA draft approaches, per On3, $1.7 million NIL valued Angel Reese's name has been circulating among basketball scouts.

However, Reese took to Instagram and ignited speculation about her next move. She posted a story with the caption:

" DID EVERYTHING THEY SAID I COULD'NT. STAY DOWN 10. #WENOTDONEYET"

Expand Tweet

The uncertainty around Reese's decision has added interest to the ongoing discussion about her future. On the one hand, Reese has achieved almost everything at the collegiate level. She has also won SEC Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year.

On the other hand, the chances of competing in the WNBA present a new set of challenges and opportunities for Reese to showcase her skills on the grand stage.

Reese's journey wasn't very smooth as she fractured her foot in her freshman year. Despite this, she emerged as a major contributor to LSU's success. She led the LSU Tigers to their first national championship.

In the 2023-24 season so far, Reese has been dominating the court from both ends for the LSU Tigers. She averages 19.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. She also has a standout 49.9 field-goal percentage, 12.5% 3-point field-goal percentage, and 73.8% free throw percentage.

Should Angel Reese go for the WNBA Draft 2024?

Colorado v LSU

Reese has valid reasons to consider her options carefully in the WNBA Draft 2024. Some analysts suggest that Reese could benefit from another year at LSU Tigers to further develop her offensive skill set. She has room for growth in areas like post moves and perimeter shooting.

However, Reese could very well go to any team because of her defensive and rebounding ability. Liberty, in particular, could benefit from Reese's defensive abilities. She can easily add depth behind Stewart and Jones and meanwhile, develop her offensive side on the court.

Do you think Angel Reese should go for WNBA Draft 2024? Let us know in the comments section.