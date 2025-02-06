$1.7 million NIL-valued Dylan Harper drops 2-word reaction to Rutgers teammate’s dominant dunk on his assist

Dylan Harper reacted to the thunderous dunk made by his teammate Dylan Grant off his assist in Thursday's game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights star had a stellar performance in the game, showing his skills and making a perfect pass to Grant, who finished with a freeway dunk that stunned spectators. After the game, the clip of the dunk was posted by the Big Ten Men's Basketball Instagram account.

"The Scarlet Knights came out of halftime on 🔥," the caption said.

The guard then posted the same clip to his Instagram story and added a caption:

"Omggg twin," Harper wrote.

Harper's reaction to his teammate's dunk (Credit: IG/@dylharpp)

Harper, one of the best players in the Scarlet Knights team, has a NIL valuation of $1.7 million, according to On3. He is averaging 19.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 48.7%. Harper stole the show in his team's victory over the Fighting Illini, posting a game-high 28 points with five assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes.

Garden State Hardwood Classic: Seton Hall v Rutgers - Source: Getty

Dylan Harper leads the Scarlet Knights back to winning ways

Dylan Harper's phenomenal display was more than just a standout individual effort, as it also propelled the Rutgers Scarlet Knights back into the win ways after their previous loss against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Scarlet Knights secured an 82-73 triumph over the visiting Illinois Fighting Illini. They led in both halves, with a 37-29 advantage in the first half and a narrow 45-44 edge in the second.

Despite the victory, the Scarlet Knights still face an uphill climb in the highly competitive Big Ten Conference, as they remain stuck in 13th. This season, they have experienced a rollercoaster campaign and have struggled to find consistency — they are just 16-15 in 31 games.

They aim to build on their recent win when they face the Maryland Terrapins at the Xfinity Center College Park on Sunday.

