$1.751M NIL-valued Miami's Cavinder twins share major life update in latest "apartment hunting" video: "New chapter begins"

Cavinder twins Haley and Hanna ended their 2024-25 season after Miami failed to make it to the ACC Tournament. However, the twins are moving on with life off the court, including looking for an apartment.

Ad

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Hanna shared how she went apartment hunting with her twin, Haley, who was moving away. She said she specifically looked for a two-bedroom apartment for occasions when Haley would visit.

Hanna liked the first apartment they visited due to the large spaces, particularly with two walk-in closets. She also liked the second apartment they visited, mostly due to the natural light from the windows and the amazing view. However, she complained about the small closets.

Ad

Trending

"New chapter begins 🏠," the Cavinder twins captioned the video.

Ad

The Cavinder twins were key members of the Miami Hurricanes. But their season was also successful in terms of NIL deals. The twins have a combined NIL valuation of $1.751 million, with Haley having a $889,000 valuation while Hanna has $862,000 per On3.

Cavinder twins on how they handle criticism from naysayers

Before the Cavinder twins became college basketball stars, they were social media stars with over 4 million followers on TikTok alone. Since creating their TikTok account in 2020, the twins have regularly updated their followers on their lifestyles.

Ad

While the basketball stars have enjoyed the perks of being successful social media influencers, they have witnessed the less pleasant side of their career, too. As a result, the twins have learned how to handle nasty criticism despite trying to avoid it as much as possible.

"We can always sit here and say, 'Oh, we don't look at the comments,' but we're all human beings," Hanna said per ESPN. "Seeing something and then, obviously, you might start believing it yourself, is kind of just a hard process."

Ad

For Haley, criticism comes with what one puts out on the internet. So, the twins have learned to develop a thick skin and focus on how to maximize the advantages that social media brings.

As they close the season with the Hurricanes, the Cavinder twins will focus on the NIL deals they made during their playing days and also create content on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here