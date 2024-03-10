1.7M NIL-valued Angel Reese gets emotional as Last-Tear Poa faces severe injuries against Ole Miss - “She sacrifices her body every single night”

Last-Tear Poa is fine and LSU breathes a sigh of relief. Angel Reese's Lady Tigers won easily in their latest SEC tournament clash with the Ole Miss Rebels, 75-67. Although they did pay a heavy price for the semifinal victory. Junior guard Last-Tear Poa suffered a terrifying moment during the game when she had to be taken off the court after she attempted to draw a charge on Ole Miss' Madison Scott.

Initially, she attempted to leave the game on her own, but she stumbled back onto the floor and had to have her neck immobilized with a brace. She was carted off the game. In her post-game press conference, Angel Reese was asked about how the team was rocked by the situation:

"She means so much for this team, I mean, she sacrifices her body every single night... Poa would want us to stay together... That was the hardest five minutes of a game that I've ever played"

Angel Reese a rockstar on and off the field: $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese leads her team to victory

Reese's performance once again led the Lady Tigers to victory. She and Flau'jae Johnson were the top scorers for the Baton Rouge school with 21 points each. Per usual, Reese put up an astonishing number of rebounds (17), but had no assists.

LSU suffered a scary moment last night

Despite not being the top-valued women's college basketball player in On3's NIL valuation rankings, Reese's success on the court continues to translate to business success off it. Her NIL value remains steady at $1.7 million, with her being the second-highest ranked women's college basketball player on the list.

Initially, Last-Tear Poa attempted to leave the field on her own feet

Reese was displaced from the top spot by Caitlin Clark, who rose to national stardom in early 2024. Clark has $3.1 million in NIL deals.

Kim Mulkey gives a reassuring update on Last-Tear Poa's injury

Last-Tear Poa, an Australian from Melbourne, was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, immediately after being taken off the field. There, she was diagnosed with a concussion. Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey offered good news late last night when she informed the media that Poa had movement in her extremities and her CT scan came back clean.

After the game, Mulkey gave the following statement to the media:

"She was just a little bit unresponsive, mostly is how I would describe it, she could squeeze your hand lightly. She could tell you she could feel her legs, but she couldn't really articulate good enough for you not to be afraid... Honestly, I don't give a damn about the game at that point, I really don't. That's somebody's child. That's my player. Those are my players in that huddle. When I got to the huddle, it was bad. It was just very, very emotional."

Rallied by their desire to win for Last-Tear Poa, her teammates outscored Ole Miss 13-11 in the last five minutes of the game.