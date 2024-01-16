$1.7M NIL-valued Angel Reese pays tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. with a heartfelt message: "Thank you MLK!"

Angel Reese has enjoyed success on and off the basketball court. Aside from winning a national championship, she parlayed her brand into $1.7 million worth of NIL deals, according to On3. Some of her endorsements include Reebok, Airbnb, Amazon, JanSport, Bose, Intuit TurboTax, and PlayStation, among others.

She's also sharing her fortune through her foundation, which empowers girls through financial literacy, sports, and education. But while she has reaped so much, she never forgot to thank someone who helped pave the way for her by fighting for civil rights.

Angel Reese had a short message for Martin Luther King Jr.

"Bayou Barbie" summed up her appreciation for the late Baptist minister and activist by saying:

“Thank you MLK!”

The United States of America celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day every third Monday of January each year.

Reese is following his lead by putting her influence to good use. Time Magazine recognized those efforts by including her in their 2023 100 Next list.

She was also featured in Harper Bazaar's Icons Issue as one of the 14 people who inspire cultural change. Reese is also included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for sports icons in 2024.

The Tigers are rolling with Angel Reese back

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey suspended Reese earlier this season. However, both parties did not confirm the reason for her absence. Mulkey said that circumstances in their locker room must not be made public.

Meanwhile, Reese mentioned that she took some time off to focus on her mental health. Despite the vagueness shared by both sides, it's no secret that LSU became a powerhouse team again upon Angel Reese's return.

The Tigers won nine straight games while Reese is on the roster. She led the team in scoring in three of those games. The Baltimore native was also their leading scorer against Auburn, but they lost that game, snapping their 16-game winning streak.

That setback drops them to 16-2, second in the Southeastern Conference behind undefeated South Carolina. Reese leads the Tigers in points (20.1) and rebounds (11.5) per game through their first 18 matches.

LSU will visit Alabama on January 18 and host Arkansas on the 21 before their matchup with the top-ranked Gamecocks on January 25. Payback is on the Reese's mind because they lost big to South Carolina in last year's encounter 88-64.