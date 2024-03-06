$1.7M worth Angel Reese gets a shoutout from Reebok as LSU star receives the SEC Player of the Year award - “The awards keep stacking up”

Angel Reese's regular season ended on a good note, as the player was awarded the SEC Player of the Year distinction on Tuesday. The star of the LSU Lady Tigers capped another dominating season with another award after winning the 2022-23 national title.

The "Bayou Barbie" was congratulated by one of her commercial partners, the sporting goods and athletic apparel brand Reebok. The Boston headquartered company posted a picture of Angel Reese in Reebok attire with the following caption:

"PLAYER OF THE YEAR. The awards keep stacking up!"

Angel Reese joined fellow teammate Mikaylah Williams as the second LSU player to win this year's postseason award. Williams was given the SEC Freshman of the Year award. The Lady Tigers are the first time since 2015 to have the Player of the Year and the Freshman of the Year. The last school to do it was South Carolina in 2015.

Reese led the SEC in scoring and rebounding (19.1 and 13.0 per game, respectively), the first player to do it in back-to-back seasons since Vanderbilt’s Wendy Scholtens in the 1989-90 season. She also had the astonishing number of 20 doubles throughout the regular season, with her total with LSU being 54 through two seasons at Baton Rouge.

Angel Reese's NIL valuation of $1.7 million ranks her second in women's college basketball

Playing SEC basketball hasn't just been a sporting success for Angel Reese and good business. She is valued at $1.7 million in NIL deals, per On3, ranking her eighth student-athlete in the NIL valuation rankings. Among women, she ranks third and is second among women's college basketball players.

Until last month, she ranked first among women's college basketball players. Her falling from the top spot is hardly her fault, as phenom Caitlin Clark has taken over the sport.

The Iowa Hawkeyes star, valued at $3.1 million in NIL deals by On3, was propelled to national stardom after breaking the women's college basketball all-time scoring record and the overall NCAA college basketball all-time scoring record.

Her latest reported NIL deal is from late January, when Reese partnered with Beats to gift all the LSU Lady Tigers roster brand-new headphones.