It has been a tough week for LSU star forward Angel Reese after her team lost narrowly, 94-87, to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 NCAA tournament Elite Eight.

After a few days, the LSU star announced her decision to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft and showed off a bouquet and an inspirational note sent to her by her shoe partner, Reebok.

"LOVE MY @REEBOK FAMILY," she wrote.

Reese registered 17 points, 20 rebounds, and four assists despite nursing an injured ankle after colliding with a set of cameras in the second quarter of the Elite Eight game.

Angel Reese describes the ugly side of fame and gets support from teammate

During her postgame news conference, the $1.8 million NIL-valued (via On3) LSU star revealed that despite the trappings of becoming the face of college basketball, the ugly side has included insults and bullying.

Ever since she was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player last year after leading the unfancied LSU Tigers to the national championship, defeating Caitlin Clark along the way, Angel Reese has been exposed to a whole new audience.

While she gained marketability and notoriety, she also gained both fanaticism and fierce criticism, with her private life constantly scrutinized.

She described the constant stream of abuse, sexual harassment and conversations about her life that have affected her and her performances. She mentioned that she had to stay strong for the sake of her teammates.

Reese's teammate, sophomore guard Flau'jae Johnson, was on hand to defend the LSU star during the news conference.

“The leap that I took from my freshman to my sophomore year, Angel gave me that confidence to go be a dog," Johnson said.

"Playing next to a dog every day. And just to see how the media ridicules her, this is my sister here and I’m so proud of her. How they like to twist it and call her the villain, y’all don’t know Angel. … She just makes me a better player, and that’s what great players do,” Johnson added.

Now that she has declared for the draft she can bid goodbye to her college career.